Those who can’t stand food bloggers blabbing on about their fine dining meal on social media will LOVE this story.

Food bloggers punked with McDonald’s meal

Neal Fraser, chef and owner of the renowned modern American restaurant Redbird, extended an invitation to 40 guests at Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles for a free, one-of-a-kind five-course degustation dinner.

The OC Register said “food influencers” from Southern California were told the chef would be cooking with “experimental” and “fresh” ingredients but that the evening would end with a slight twist.

Unbeknownst to the foodies, by “experimental” Fraser actually meant an upscale meal made entirely with McDonald's ingredients. Gulp.

RELATED: McDonald's Chocolate Drizzled Fries are Now a Thing

RELATED: McDonald's Has a Secret Menu

RELATED: McDonald's Will Now Serve All Day Breakfast in Australia

The boundary breaking chef broke down a bunch of McDonald’s meals such as salads, McWraps and grilled chicken sandwiches and repurposed them to create a chilled avocado soup, a buttermilk dressed romaine salad with bacon bits and bacon-wrapped chicken.

He even wooed his diners with a coffee custard, topped with blueberries and maple crumble for dessert.

The highlight however was the main meal of meatballs made using the same beef as a Quarter Pounder and topped with bread crumbs made with English Muffins. Innovative!

Food blogger Danielle Salmon told the OC Register, midway through the meal her table began to suspect something was up.

Behind the scenes, McDonald’s operators were watching the event unfold from another room.

The aim was to change people’s views about McDonald’s food, and boy did they succeed!

Fraser initially refused to take on the challenge but eventually agreed.

RELATED: Macca's Goes Digital

RELATED: 100-Year-Old Macca's Employee Still Lovin' It After 25 Years

RELATED: How to Be a Superstar Food Blogger

He changed his mind when he took a closer look at McDonald’s ingredients and realised there was little to no difference between McDonald’s ingredients and his own at Redbird.

In fact, they both use the same chicken supplier, Tyson. How about that.

Fraser told the OC Register nearly every plate came back “clean” to the kitchen.

Most of the bloggers loved the experience but some were mortified to find out they were eating Macca's.

Vanessa Diaz posted on her BriteAndBubbly Instagram account that the salad was “... #bacon-tastic! It’s probably the best #salad I’ve ever had,” but soon after removed her post.

After diners had just scoffed down the last bits of their coffee dessert, Fraser entered the dining room to to break the news but the diners had already guessed what was up and beat him to the punch line, yelling “Golden Arches!”

“I didn’t know what reaction I’d get,” Fraser told the OC Register, but his risk taking and hard work paid off, as he received an enthusiastic and "warm" response.

Lifestyle blogger Roshonda Payne was blown away and said “It’s just goes to show you that McDonald’s is (real) food.”

Macca's Mission accomplished.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram