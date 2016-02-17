A public fountain flowing with beer instead of water is something only dreams are made of.

This town is getting a public beer fountain

Well beer lovers, brace yourself because your dreams have come true!

But you have to take a long haul flight to the little Slovenian town of Zalec to fulfill your bittersweet desires.

Also known as the 'Valley of Green Gold,' this central Slovenian region sits in the middle of hop plantations and is famous for its beer production.

The free-flowing beer fountain aims to attract beer-loving tourists to the small town and will generate income by costing them $9 for three 300ml helpings served in a commemorative mug. Woohoo!

But that means visitors won’t need to resort to the Homer Simpson-like hands-free beer drinking technique. Doh!

Either way, the draught fountain is exciting news for beer appreciators and is no doubt going to be an unbeerlievable.

