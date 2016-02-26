What to expect on Wolfgang Puck's 2016 Oscars Governors Ball menu

Wolfgang Puck and his team of 300 chefs, will be preparing food for 1600 movie stars and other Hollywood movers and shakers this Monday night at the 2016 Oscars Governors Ball.

What to expect on Wolfgang Puck's Oscars Governors Ball menu

You’d think cooking for such a high profile crew would be impossible due to the immense pressure, but for Wolfgang and his team, this isn’t their first rodeo.

Since 1994, Wolfgang has been the Oscars Governors Ball chef, so such a cook up is almost like second nature for the Austrian-born American foodie extraordinaire.

The stars, having most likely been starving themselves for days, if not weeks before the big event to fit into their designer dresses, are ravenous for his food by the time the clock strikes 9:30pm, Wolfgang says.

They’ll feast on 30 different dishes, from smoked salmon Oscars to baked potato with caviar, apple celery soup with black truffle to emerald green rice.

The menu only gets better from here. There will be ginger chilli lobster, Chinese style Alaskan king crab, the option to hone in on steak, short ribs or a variety of fish to name a few.

Wolfgang even says, believe it or not, all the vegetarians turn carnivorous for the night just for his food. Now that means something!

It’s easy to assume celebrities demand only the flashiest of food, however don’t be so quick to judge.

For those who like comfort food, there will be homey macaroni and cheese and Wolfgang’s signature chicken pot pie (with a splash of black truffle of course).

Wolfgang admits “Everybody loves the pot pie,” and by everyone he means everyone from John Travolta to Barbra Streisand.

Such an extravagant menu wouldn't be complete without a little fire show for dessert.

This year Wolfgang has brought a new dish to the table, home made doughnuts made to order cooked in a flaming boozy brandy and served with tangy red raspberry sauce.

But don't for a minute think he’ll be serving these doughnuts fried.

Of course only the healthiest of doughnuts will be hand made for the elite, cooked in a special Japanese style pan that levitates the doughnuts and turns them into perfectly round, puffy clouds.

Everyone will get to take home a golden, post-party treat, since no party, especially the Oscars, would be complete without one.

In Wolfgang’s eyes, everyone is an Oscar winner.

His catering team have made 5000 chocolate Oscars, so for those stars who missed out on claiming a golden trophy, they can take one, or a few, home as a souvenir.

“It’s coated in 24-carat gold,” Wolfgang says.

We honestly wouldn’t be surprised if that last statement was true.

