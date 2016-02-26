Milk First Or Last? The Age-Old Tea Debate Is Finally Put To Rest

Everyone has their own special way of making the perfect cup of tea, however experts have now revealed if your way is in fact the right way.

Finally, the age-old debate has been put to rest, with tea lovers all over the country squabbling for years over whether or not you should put the milk in first or last to optimize the real flavours.

Some of us put milk in the cup first before the boiling water but controversially, others add the milk in at the end, leaving us all questioning what way is the right way?

Well now, experts have revealed to Time Out that those who put their milk in first know exactly what they're doing.

According to Sebastian Michaelis, a Tetley tea blender who once had his tastebuds insured for $1 million, putting the milk in first "inhibits brewing", while putting the teabag in first allows you to control the strength of the brew.

We're off for a cuppa.

