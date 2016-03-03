What do you get when you stick Meryl Streep into a Bloody Mary? Bloody Meryl!

Images of Meryl Streep melted into food will make you salivate

And what do you get when you stuff Meryl Streep’s The Devil Wears Prada character into a ricotta cannoli? ‘The Devil Wears Ricotta!’

The brains behind these bizarre pairings of Meryl Streep with food is Samantha Raye of Taste of Streep Instagram account.

Streep and food are anything but chalk and cheese in these images, in fact they’re so well melded it’s sometimes hard to see where Streep starts and the food ends.

One image shows the semi-nude actress draped on a giant eggplant, while another has her bathing in a bowl of cheesy macaroni.

According to The Daily Mail, Raye "used her Photoshop skills to create the quirky images," which combine photos of the Oscar winning actress from her billions of roles with food from waffles to tacos.

One of our personal favourites is fried chicken Streeps, while Streep pancakes and the glazed Streep doughnut really get out appetite going. There’s even an image of Streep's cheesy head in between two pieces of a fried, melting mozzarella stick.

Who would have thought the actress would look so good not only working with food, as Julia Child, but IN food.

Raye has taken #foodporn not only quite literally but to a whole new level.

Can’t see a delicious food item on the account’s menu that you think Streep might look tasty in? Send Raye a request!

