Just when you thought all the doughnut hybrid foods had been invented, something like the macaronut pops into your life.

Macaronut: The new food hybrid we didn't know we needed until now

New York baker Francois Payard is the master behind the, macaronut: part macaron, part doughnut.

On Instagram, Payard captioned a close up shot of one of his creations: “Introducing the perfect combination of the traditional Parisian Macaron and the traditional New York Donut .... The "Macaron Donut" launching on Macaron Day March 20th!”

You might want to diarise that!

Forget the cronut and put aside your cruffins, the macaronut is clearly the food of the future.

While it may arguably be the most Instagram-friendly sugary treat the world has yet seen, the doughnutness of the macaronut unfortunately does not extend beyond appearance.

The 450 calorie hybrid stays true to its origins, tasting more like a traditional macaron just with a hole in the middle. It's light, slightly chewy, filled with ganache and sprinkled with hundreds and thousands.

The macaronuts are currently only available in New York, so until someone brings them to Australia, you’ll just have to get by with hole-punching your regular macarons for that doughnut effect.

