The People’s Award voting for Australia’s Top Restaurants list opens today.

Vote for your favourite restaurant and win

The tables have turned and now you, the diner, have the chance to vote for your favourite restaurant from the full list of Australia’s Top 500 Restaurants released early February this year.

Cast your vote here before April 22 and be in the running to win Qantas flights, accommodation and dinner for two at one of the winning Australia’s Top Restaurants.

Last year over 10,000 people voted for their favourite restaurants with the People’s Award going to the family‐run Catalina in Sydney’s Rose Bay.

“It will be fascinating to see if it will be another classic or perhaps something new that has caught people’s imagination,” says co‐director of Australia’s Top Restaurants, Jill Dupleix.

The People’s Award will be announced alongside the Top 100 list at the Gala Awards ceremony on May 2 and published in The A​ustralian Financial Review o​n Tuesday, May 3.

