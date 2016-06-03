Doughnut Time Is Taking Over Australia, One Nutella Creation At A Time

If you're on Instagram, you'll definitely be familiar with Doughnut Time.

Why Doughnut Time Is Taking Over Australia

These fluffy, delectable delights aren’t like any other though - each one is handmade and lovingly prepped on a daily basis by a team of dedicated bakers and cake artists.

The doughnuts come with a $6 price tag, but once you take a bite, you’ll understand why. Our personal favourite (and the most popular) is the aptly named ‘Love at first bite’: dusted with cinnamon and hand-filled with lashings of Nutella.

Just watch the above video and try not to drool!

Doughnut Time founder Damian Griffiths says the ‘Love at First Bite’ creation has become a signature part of the brand.

“Our customers love to document pulling apart that light, cinnamon-dusted doughnut to reveal generous waves of Nutella hidden inside,” he told Yahoo7 Lifestyle.

“I'm proud to say that we’re still filling each and every one of these with the same amount of Nutella [by hand] since the day we opened our first hole-in-the-wall store in Brisbane just over a year ago.”

In the succeeding months, Griffiths and his team managed to open 18 permanent and pop-up stores around the country – a success he attributes to the company’s small brand mentality.

“I think being approachable, connecting with our audience, really listening to what they want and constantly keeping ideas fresh is key to the way we’ve been able to expand so rapidly in a such a short amount of time,” said Griffiths.

For those outside of Sydney and Melbourne, where Doughnut Time currently resides, rest assured that Griffiths has plans for world domination.

“More stores are on the horizon for Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne - possibly Perth,” he says.

“It would be great to bring the company to the west coast! We also have plans to bring Doughnut Time to Japan later this year - I’ve always loved Tokyo and to bring a business to that city would be a dream come true.”

