Today, April 12, marks Grilled Cheese Sandwich day - arguably the best day on the food calendar.

Grilled Cheese Toastie Hacks You Need To Make

Who could go past the smell of a grilled cheese toastie, oozying with greasy yellow cheese? Besides, they're so quick and easy to make, require minimal ingredients and simply taste like the heaven to eat.

Whenever you are stuck for a meal idea, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, look no further than a grilled cheese toastie - there simply isn't a better comfort food on the planet.

See below five amazing grilled cheese toastie recipes you have to try:

French Toast Grilled Cheese

The perfect breakfast toastie.

Bacon Wrapped Grilled Cheese

This one is for the bacon lovers out there.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

Vegetarians will love this one.

Guacamole Grilled Cheese

Nothing beats the taste and texture of avocado and melted cheese in your mouth.

Pulled Chicken Grilled Cheese

Tangy and moist - this combo goes together like chicken and cheese.

