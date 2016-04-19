The Rainbow cheese toastie taking over the internet

First there were rainbow bagels from The Bagel Store in Brooklyn, New York, then there was rainbow pasta from Indonesian café Vamilk, now Hong Kong has taken tie-dye foods the next level with their multicoloured grilled cheese sandwich.

Rainbow cheese toasties are taking over the internet

Kala Toast is the brainchild behind the psychedelic cheesy creation but is a very unassuming hole-in-the-wall eatery located in the heart of the bustling Chinese city.

Hong Kong-based food blogger @hkfoodiexblogger posted a photo of her “unicorn grilled cheese” to Instagram, thinking it would make for a fascinating Insta post.

Her funky photo was picked up by popular gag account 9gag, and went viral with over 430,000 likes.

Now everyone is talking about the rainbow grilled cheese and wishes they could just close their eyes and be there in an instant.

Each coloured cheese has its own flavour: blue is lavender, green is basil, red is tomato, and yellow is a combo of mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, and gruyere. Um. Yum!

But before you get too excited and book your flights to Hong Kong for the AUD6$ sandwich, @hkfoodiexblogger said “the quality was rather average” and “It was also a bit oily in general.”

How could anything with cheese possibly be “average?” Oily, perhaps, but it’s rainbow cheese!

“But we all cannot deny that it is photogenic," the blogger followed on to say. Indeed that is true.

Despite the blogger’s harsh critique, what do you think about the rainbow toastie?

