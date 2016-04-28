Good news. Looking lean like Gwyneth Paltrow need not require eliminating carbs from your plate.

Gwyneth Paltrow Eats Carbs: Here’s Proof

As it turns out, carbs are a staple in Paltrow’s diet, and it’s all proof in the release of her new cookbook, It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook.

The actress and mother-of-two has become somewhat of a green smoothie-sipping guru over the years, documenting her clean-living lifestyle through her successful lifestyle site Goop. At the age of 43, the wellness guru doesn’t have a wrinkle or spot of cellulite in sight.

RELATED: Gwyneth's Ginger Carrot Soup Recipe

So when we discovered Paltrow's Carbonara recipe in It’s All Easy, we were stumped! Paltrow actually eats pasta.

Cue massive carb cravings.

Even better: in It’s All Easy, Paltrow's version requires less then 30 minutes of cooking time, making it the perfect meal to whip up after a long, cold day.

RELATED: Gwyneth's Seared Scallops with Watercress and Asparagus Recipe

"Carbonara is the perfect lazy dinner — it's cozy, comforting, and shockingly easy to make. Not to mention the fact that everyone almost always has the ingredients on hand," Paltrow writes in the book.

RELATED: Gwyneth's Carbonara Pasta Recipe

It’s likely that this guilt-free Carbonara dish will steal the hearts of hard-working cooks everywhere. Offering the ideal balance between clean eating and comfort food.

The way we see it, if it's good enough for Gwyneth...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram