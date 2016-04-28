Gwyneth Paltrow Eats Carbs: Here’s Proof

News

Natacha Maloon
Yahoo Lifestyle /

Good news. Looking lean like Gwyneth Paltrow need not require eliminating carbs from your plate.

As it turns out, carbs are a staple in Paltrow’s diet, and it’s all proof in the release of her new cookbook, It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Carbonara Pasta. Photo: Supplied

The actress and mother-of-two has become somewhat of a green smoothie-sipping guru over the years, documenting her clean-living lifestyle through her successful lifestyle site Goop. At the age of 43, the wellness guru doesn’t have a wrinkle or spot of cellulite in sight.

So when we discovered Paltrow's Carbonara recipe in It’s All Easy, we were stumped! Paltrow actually eats pasta.

Cue massive carb cravings.

Even better: in It’s All Easy, Paltrow's version requires less then 30 minutes of cooking time, making it the perfect meal to whip up after a long, cold day.

"Carbonara is the perfect lazy dinner — it's cozy, comforting, and shockingly easy to make. Not to mention the fact that everyone almost always has the ingredients on hand," Paltrow writes in the book.

It’s likely that this guilt-free Carbonara dish will steal the hearts of hard-working cooks everywhere. Offering the ideal balance between clean eating and comfort food.

The way we see it, if it's good enough for Gwyneth...

It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook

