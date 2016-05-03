News

Melbourne’s Attica wins Australia’s Top Restaurant 2016

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

The Australian Financial Review’s Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants list has been revealed and Melbourne’s Attica has rightfully taken the number one spot.

Another Victoria restaurant, Brae, opened in 2012 by chef Dan Hunter, who also won Chef of the Year, secured second place, with Sepia run by Martin Benn and Vicki Wild, taking this year’s third place and scoring the Top Service Team award.

Ben Shewry's Melbourne restaurant Attica wins. Photo: Instagram

Co-Director of the Awards Terry Durack congratulated Attica on its win:

“Ben Shewry has built Attica into a unique and personal experience that celebrates all that Australian dining excellence is about. With its passion for just-picked and wild plants, an intuitive use of native produce, and exceptionally warm, sincere service, it deserves every accolade and award it wins – especially this one.”

Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants presented by Qantas is decided by the chefs and restaurateurs themselves, as opposed to the top 500, which is determined by an Australia-wide panel of Good Food Guide editors.

While the 2016 People’s Award, as voted by the public, has been awarded to Akiba in ACT. The team behind the beloved Sage offers this wonderful fast-paced dining experience highlighting some of the best Asian street food the nation’s capital has to offer. The service, atmosphere and pace of this eatery won it this acclaimed award.

Sydney's Sepia down two spots to third place from number one in 2015. Photo: Instagram

The top 10 list showcases establishments that are redefining fine dining, including the informal, wood-fired Ester in Chippendale at number five, Peter Gilmore’s buzzy Bennelong at number seven, and new-entry Automata at number nine, all in Sydney.

“With restaurants such as Attica, Brae, Quay, Rockpool est 1989, Franklin and Sepia in the top 10 it’s a brilliant moment in time in defining Australian cuisine. The truth is our restaurants are becoming truly and uniquely Australian,” says fellow Co-Director of the Awards Jill Dupleix.

TOP 100 LIST:

  1. Attica
  2. Brae, Birregurra
  3. Sepia
  4. Quay
  5. Ester
  6. Sixpenny
  7. Bennelong
  8. Rockpool est. 1989
  9. Automata
  10. Franklin
  11. Wong
  12. Bentley Restaurant & Bar
  13. The Bridge Room
  14. The Town Mouse
  15. Cumulus Inc.
  16. 10 William St
  17. Flower Drum
  18. Cutler & Co
  19. LuMi Bar & Dining
  20. Supernormal
  21. Tipo 00
  22. Tetsuya's
  23. Minamishima
  24. MoVida, Melbourne
  25. Fratelli Paradiso
  26. Billy Kwong
  27. Biota Dining, Bowral
  28. Café Di Stasio
  29. LP's Quality Meats
  30. Momofuku Seiōbo
  31. Porteño
  32. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney
  33. ACME
  34. Embla
  35. Firedoor
  36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
  37. Chin Chin
  38. est.
  39. The Apollo
  40. Oscillate Wildly
  41. Saint Crispin
  42. Guillaume, Sydney
  43. Fleet, Brunswick Heads
  44. Africola
  45. Restaurant Amusé
  46. Silvereye
  47. Pilu at Freshwater
  48. Moon Park
  49. Bar Lourinhã
  50. Icebergs Dining Room & Bar
  51. Ormeggio at the Spit
  52. Estelle by Scott Pickett
  53. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Melbourne
  54. Golden Century
  55. Spice Temple, Sydney
  56. Sean's Panaroma
  57. Cottage Point Inn
  58. Gerard's Bistro
  59. The European
  60. Monopole
  61. Long Chim Perth
  62. ARIA
  63. Provenance, Beechworth
  64. Coda
  65. Lalla Rookh
  66. Yellow
  67. Luxembourg
  68. Wasabi Restaurant & Bar, Noosa Heads
  69. Master
  70. 4Fourteen
  71. Esquire
  72. Muse Restaurant, Pokolbin
  73. Monster Kitchen and Bar
  74. Grossi Florentino Upstairs
  75. Cho Cho San
  76. The Long Apron, Montville
  77. The Press Club
  78. Lucio's
  79. Ethos Eat Drink
  80. Anchovy
  81. Vasse Felix Restaurant, Cowaramup
  82. Lume
  83. Tonka
  84. Mister Jennings
  85. Union Dining
  86. Igni, Geelong
  87. Sokyo
  88. Hentley Farm, Seppeltsfield
  89. Fino, Seppeltsfield
  90. Epocha
  91. Il Bacaro

STATE WINNERS:

ACT Monster Kitchen and Bar
NSW Sepia
NT Little Miss Korea
QLD Gerard’s Bistro
SA Africola
TAS Franklin
VIC Attica
WA Restaurant Amusé

