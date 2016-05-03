The Australian Financial Review’s Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants list has been revealed and Melbourne’s Attica has rightfully taken the number one spot.

Melbourne’s Attica wins Australia’s Top Restaurant 2016

Another Victoria restaurant, Brae, opened in 2012 by chef Dan Hunter, who also won Chef of the Year, secured second place, with Sepia run by Martin Benn and Vicki Wild, taking this year’s third place and scoring the Top Service Team award.

Co-Director of the Awards Terry Durack congratulated Attica on its win:

“Ben Shewry has built Attica into a unique and personal experience that celebrates all that Australian dining excellence is about. With its passion for just-picked and wild plants, an intuitive use of native produce, and exceptionally warm, sincere service, it deserves every accolade and award it wins – especially this one.”

Australia’s Top 100 Restaurants presented by Qantas is decided by the chefs and restaurateurs themselves, as opposed to the top 500, which is determined by an Australia-wide panel of Good Food Guide editors.

While the 2016 People’s Award, as voted by the public, has been awarded to Akiba in ACT. The team behind the beloved Sage offers this wonderful fast-paced dining experience highlighting some of the best Asian street food the nation’s capital has to offer. The service, atmosphere and pace of this eatery won it this acclaimed award.

The top 10 list showcases establishments that are redefining fine dining, including the informal, wood-fired Ester in Chippendale at number five, Peter Gilmore’s buzzy Bennelong at number seven, and new-entry Automata at number nine, all in Sydney.

“With restaurants such as Attica, Brae, Quay, Rockpool est 1989, Franklin and Sepia in the top 10 it’s a brilliant moment in time in defining Australian cuisine. The truth is our restaurants are becoming truly and uniquely Australian,” says fellow Co-Director of the Awards Jill Dupleix.

TOP 100 LIST:

Attica Brae, Birregurra Sepia Quay Ester Sixpenny Bennelong Rockpool est. 1989 Automata Franklin Wong Bentley Restaurant & Bar The Bridge Room The Town Mouse Cumulus Inc. 10 William St Flower Drum Cutler & Co LuMi Bar & Dining Supernormal Tipo 00 Tetsuya's Minamishima MoVida, Melbourne Fratelli Paradiso Billy Kwong Biota Dining, Bowral Café Di Stasio LP's Quality Meats Momofuku Seiōbo Porteño Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney ACME Embla Firedoor Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Chin Chin est. The Apollo Oscillate Wildly Saint Crispin Guillaume, Sydney Fleet, Brunswick Heads Africola Restaurant Amusé Silvereye Pilu at Freshwater Moon Park Bar Lourinhã Icebergs Dining Room & Bar Ormeggio at the Spit Estelle by Scott Pickett Rockpool Bar & Grill, Melbourne Golden Century Spice Temple, Sydney Sean's Panaroma Cottage Point Inn Gerard's Bistro The European Monopole Long Chim Perth ARIA Provenance, Beechworth Coda Lalla Rookh Yellow Luxembourg Wasabi Restaurant & Bar, Noosa Heads Master 4Fourteen Esquire Muse Restaurant, Pokolbin Monster Kitchen and Bar Grossi Florentino Upstairs Cho Cho San The Long Apron, Montville The Press Club Lucio's Ethos Eat Drink Anchovy Vasse Felix Restaurant, Cowaramup Lume Tonka Mister Jennings Union Dining Igni, Geelong Sokyo Hentley Farm, Seppeltsfield Fino, Seppeltsfield Epocha Il Bacaro

STATE WINNERS:

ACT Monster Kitchen and Bar

NSW Sepia

NT Little Miss Korea

QLD Gerard’s Bistro

SA Africola

TAS Franklin

VIC Attica

WA Restaurant Amusé

