Possibly the best food day on the calendar, Eat What You Want Day is a guilt-free day you can, well, eat what the heck you want!

Eat What You Want Day: the best food day of the year

Craving some waffles with Nutella? No worries, coming right up! Feel like sinking your teeth into a mammoth burger with every topping imaginable? Your wish is our command.

Today is the one day on the food calendar you don't have to beat yourself up for eating one too many hot chips or gnawing on some pick-me-up chocolate in the afternoon.

Hell, if you want ice cream for breakfast, fried chicken for lunch and pancakes for dinner - be our guest! It's not like anyone cares anyway, right?

So, to get your appetite going, here are some insanely delicious savoury and sweet dishes you won't be able to resist on such a day:

1. Korean Fried Chicken

Covered in a golden batter and served with a sweet chili sauce – what’s not to love?

2. Ice Cream French Toast

Ice cream on french toast - it's a game changer.

3. Lobster Bacon Mac and Cheese Roll

Can't decide whether to have a lobster roll or bacon and cheese burger? Here's your answer.

4. Panini Doughnuts

Replace your salad panini with this gorgeous guy.

5. Fudgy Chocolate Brownie

Who can go past a warming oozy chocolate brownie paired with the ice cream flavour of your dreams?

6. The Ultimate 50-Ingredient Nachos

Why top your nachos with only a few ingredients when you could top it with 50 of your favourite?

7. Nutella Rice Krispies

So easy and quick to make, you'd be crazy not to try them!

8. Sweet and Sour Short Ribs

Tender, fall-apart ribs with a sticky, umami marinade - sounds like finger-licking heaven!

Silky Nutella and Oreo crumbs all tucked into a thin crispy pocket of pizza dough. Um. Yum!

