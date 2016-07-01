These Wimbledon coffee machines are printing faces in the foam

If you’ve ever fancied a cuppa with a celeb's face in the froth then you’re in luck. Well, if you’re heading to Wimbledon that is.

Wimbledon Coffee machines print actual faces in the foam

The official Twitter account for the tournament shared a photo of a coffee machine that prints famous faces onto the foam of cappuccinos.

RELATED: 5 Health benefits of coffee

The coffee machine they use, which is called The Ripple Maker, uses printing technology to create foam designs from miniature coffee extract drops.

The Ripple Maker can actually turn your personal photos into latte art – meaning you could drink your own face (though this feature won’t be in use for Wimbledon).

Clean images with a clean background work the best, according to the Ripples website — so soon enough you'll be able to drink lattes topped with adorable foamed photos of your kitty, your friend's cat or your face with a cat.

Although that may be a little way off as unfortunately for the time being, The Ripple Maker is only available to businesses at the moment.



“The Ripple Maker is not a high-end coffee machine for consumers. It is a professional device that restaurants, hotels and coffee shops would own,” clarifies Ripples Managing Director, Ian Twin.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.