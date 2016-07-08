If you thought Heston Blumenthal was at the forefront of gastronomic cuisine, think again.

Introducing the world's first 3D printing restaurant

Food Ink., the world’s first 3D printing restaurant, is creating the most futuristic gourmet experience you’ll ever come across.

Not only are the finest chefs involved in this edible pixel project, architects, artists, designers and engineers have come together to make the one-of-a-kind dining experience a reality.

Using cutting-edge 3D printing technology by Dutch company byFlow, the revolutionary restaurant creates dishes out of anything the chefs can form a paste out of.

Whether it’s hummus, chocolate mousse, goat cheese or pizza dough, you name it, Food Ink. can transform it into extraordinary culinary sculptures.

After a successful launch in Venlo, the Netherlands, in April, Food Ink. is off to London from July 25 to 27 to give British diners a taste of their pixel to printer to plate experience.

The avant-garde restaurant aims to enhance foodies’ experiences through the use technology, all while inspiring them to get the food sustainability conversation rolling.

Towards the end of 2016, Food Ink. will embark on its world tour. So keep an eye out Australia, you could be getting a taste of the future sooner than you think.

