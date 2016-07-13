The secret to cooking the best French fries has been revealed

Whether you love them slightly soggy or crisp to the core, almost everyone would agree that digging into a big bowl of salty hot chips is more satisfying than sex, if not better!

The secret to cooking the best French fries revealed

Our obsession with French fries runs deep, so to celebrate international French Fries Day, Be went on a mission to Sydney’s French restaurant, Felix, to discover the secret to cooking the best fries.

The answer? Triple cook them.

No doubt about it, thrice-cooking the potato is the only way you’ll achieve perfectly golden brown and crispy hot chips.

Felix head chef Nathan Johnson knows all too well that triple cooking your hot chips is the only way to fry perfection.

After uniformly cutting a high-starch potato into sticks, Johnson steams them for 10 minutes, puts them in a fryer at a low temperature of 150 degrees for five minutes. Then just before serving, he puts them back in the fryer on a high temperature of 180 degrees for about three to four minutes.

We tried and tested his mouth-watering fries and they were golden and crispy on the outside with a light and fluffy-as-a-pillow interior that leaves you drooling and reaching for more.

So, what’s the science behind this chip cooking method that makes them so desirable?

First, steaming the potato not only cooks it, but reduces the amount of water the potato absorbs compared to if it were to be boiled. Johnson ruffles his steamed chips up a little so when they come to being fried, the hot oil forms a beautiful crust on the their edges, giving them their distinctive crunch.

The first fry slightly cooks the centre and seals the chip, creating a water-tight barrier that allows the inside to stay moist.

Blasting them in hotter fryer the second time at a high temperature, gives the chips their heavenly golden character.

The contrast of the two textures, the moist and fluffy inside together with the crispy light brown skin, is so good that all feelings of guilt are washed away and only pure pleasure is left.

Add a bit of salt, some dipping sauce on the side of creamy aioli or just some good ol' tom sauce and there you have it - the ultimate, triple cooked French fry experience.

