This robotic kitchen can cook you any meal in the world

Imagine your stuck at work at night and haven’t had time to prepare dinner for the family. What if you could press a few buttons on your smartphone and a robot would cook your dinner in time for when you got home?

Well, that could soon be a reality, thanks to this robotic kitchen.

UK-based company Moley Robotics has invented a robot chef prototype that can cook and clean up after itself without you having to lift a finger.

The futuristic robot has arms just like us, some serious skills, and is super organised and methodical in the kitchen… unlike many of us.

The robot’s hands have sensors, allowing it to chop, stir, pour, blend and use any utensil it requires to cook a meal just like a real human.

It operates via a touchscreen at home or a smartphone app if you’re out and about. And when it launches in 2018, it will be able to whip up almost any meal your heart desire.

Feel like some soup? No problem. What about some pasta? Too easy! Who’s up for cake? You name it, robot chef can cook it all.

If you’re time poor or lack the ability to cook anything edible or are simply a tech buff, this insane robot kitchen is for you.

Seriously, it can wipe the kitchen bench and stack the dishwasher.. Who wouldn’t want one of these!

Sign us up!

