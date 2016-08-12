Singapore’s new food outlet is unlike any other we’ve ever seen, in fact, it’s the only one of its kind in the world.

Singapore gets world's first vending machine cafe

Introducing VendCafe - a mini food court filled with bright orange Chef in Box vending machines that pump out hot, cold, fresh or frozen meals within minutes.

At the touch of a button, you can order anything from sweet and sour fish to spaghetti bolognese, chicken curry or chicken casserole, and it’ll will be ready to eat within three minutes.

What sets this cafe apart from others, is that this cafe has zero staff and is “manned” by machines only. Scary huh!

The vending machine cafe concept is quick and affordable, with 30 meals on offer that cost no more than $5.

What’s even more convenient is that it’s open 24 hours. Move over Macca’s!

We’ve seen vending machines for pizza, hot dogs and burgers but ready made meals takes this technology to a whole ‘nother level.

VendeCafe is currently located in Sengkang in northeastern Singapore and set to last for a year.

If it’s a huge success (no doubt it will be,) the pilot project is sure to pop up all over the city, and who knows, around the world!

