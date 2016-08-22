Nothing screams comfort food more than Macaroni and Cheese and with winter ending soon, the clock’s ticking on days we can legit eat our body weight in pasta and blame the weather.

The internet has gone crazy for this killer Mac and Cheese recipe

If Pinterest has anything to say about it, this is the killer recipe we should be making.

Causing an internet frenzy and pinned an incredible 300,000 times, this macaroni and cheese recipe posted on the That Which Nourishes blog is made with just six ingredients and is foolproof for even the most average cooks out there.

“This one has become my frenemy. It is why I exercise. I both love and despise it. And it’s EASY,” writes That Which Nourishes blogger Alison.

“The only bummer is the tired hand you’ll have from grating all of that cheese. You can, however, use your food processor to grate partially frozen cheese!”

If there does happen to be anything left, Alison has the BEST suggestion we've ever heard for leftovers.

"We’ve grown quite fond of next-day-leftovers pressed flat and fried in refined (no coconut flavour) coconut oil," she writes. "Crispy on the outside and hot and gooey on the inside. How can you resist?"

We know what we're making for dinner tonight!

Find the recipe here.

