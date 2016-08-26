The reason why you shouldn't put a lemon wedge in your drink is disgusting

Adding a slice of lemon or lime to a drink has up until now be heralded as not only refreshing and flavoursome but good for digestion, body cleansing and weight loss.

The reason you shouldn't put a lemon wedge in your drink is disgusting

However a report has made us rethink everything about the seemingly harmless fruits we love to put into our water and spirits, after it appears we may be ingesting more than we bargained for.

RELATED: You can purify water with this fruit peel

RELATED: 7 foods you’re peeling wrong

According to a study in the Journal of Environmental Health, fruit you get in your drinks while out in restaurants and bars could actually be harming you, and "may include potentially pathogenic microbes".

During the course of the study, researchers collected and disected 76 lemon slices from 21 restaurants and concluded that almost 70 per cent of those has some sort of microbial growth, which let's face it is pretty gross.

The samples were taken right as the drinks were served, before they were touched or tasted by anybody and while they couldn't actually pinpoint what exactly caused the bacteria, they did speculate that they could have come from employees who had touched the slices and from raw meat or other external factors.

"The microbes found on the lemon samples in our investigation all have the potential to cause infectious diseases at various body sites, although the likelihood was not determined in this study," researchers said.

"Restaurant patrons should be aware that lemon slices added to beverages may include potentially pathogenic microbes."

Philip Tierno, Ph.D., clinical professor of microbiology and pathology at NYU Langone Medical Center, has also conducted similar tests on lemon slices and has been known to find human fecal matter on them.

According to Tierno, this could be from employees not washing their hands properly before they serve up the fruit.

"We found in every single group of specimens from different institutions, representations from the three body sites that men usually impart their flora," Tierno told The Huffington Post.

However Tierno did state that there is a small risk you will actually contract something from the bacteria, as he has found similar species while testing menus, ketchup bottles and even salt and pepper shakers.

Now, who's up for cooking at home tonight?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram