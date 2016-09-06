Sydney's best restaurant has been named

In a city of amazing restaurants, it takes a lot to be named the best of them, and Quay restaurant has taken out the top gong at the Sydney Morning Herald 2017 Good Food Guide awards.

RELATED: The top restaurants in the world you need to be eating at

RELATED: Melbourne restaurant is named in the world's top 50

Famed for its spectacular harbourside views and legendary snow egg dessert, Peter Gilmore’s Quay was named Vittoria Coffee Restaurant of the Year for the first time since 2012.

Quay was also awarded the top rating of three hats, alongside former Restaurant of the Year winners Sepia and The Bridge Room.

Sydney’s hottest chefs and leading industry players attended the awards at Cirrus – the yet to be opened new restaurant from Brent Savage at Barangaroo.

Federico Zanellato from LuMi Bar & Dining in Pyrmont took out the Citi Chef of the Year award with his deliciously innovative use of Japanese technique with an Italian focused menu.

Best New Restaurant award was awarded to glamorous French eatery Restaurant Hubert, which was also given two hats.

“I’m calling it the most exciting new restaurant to open in Sydney in the past five years, in the way it packages up nostalgia, good times, romance, and the time-honoured elements of European hospitality for a new generation,” chief restaurant critic for The Sydney Morning Herald Terry Durack told Good Food.

For more casual dining, Newtown’s Continental Deli Bar and Bistro took out Bar of the Year, while Surry Hills’ Paramount Coffee Project was named Café of the Year.

On the lookout for a good, cheap date night place? Enmore eatery Bovine & Swine Barbecue Co is at the top of the list, earning Best Cheap Eat award for its finger-licking delicious meats.

Good Food Guide 2017 Awards winners

Vittoria Coffee Restaurant of the Year: Quay

Citi Chef of the Year: Federico Zanellato (LuMi Bar & Dining)

Best New Restaurant: Restaurant Hubert

Santa Vittoria Regional Restaurant of the Year: Paper Daisy

Café of the Year: Paramount Coffee Project

Vittoria Coffee Legend: Leon Fink (Fink Group)

Citi Service Excellence: Astrid McCormack (Fleet)

Josephine Pignolet Young Chef of the Year: Noel Jelfs (Eleven Bridge)

Food for Good Award: Parliament on King

Best Bar Food: Bar Brosé

Wine List of the Year: Monopole

Bar of the Year: Continental Deli Bar & Bistro

Sommelier of the Year: Tim Watkins (Automata)

Regional Wine List of the Year: Fleet

Best Cheap Eat: Bovine & Swine Barbecue Co

The Streets of Barangaroo People’s Choice: Dead Ringer

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram