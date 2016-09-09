For National Hot dog Day this Saturday, September 10, we thought our Be foodies deserved more than just the 'ol Aussie hot dog splattered with tom sauce.

You need these 3 sizzling hot dogs in your life

Besides, let’s be honest, while it’s tasty, the BBQ hot dog is pretty boring and has long been in need of a modern makeover.

That’s where The Snag Society comes in.

Melbourne’s gourmet snag cart takes the backyard BBQ hot dog to a whole new level of deliciousness.

The Snag Society team came to Yahoo7 Be HQ to show us how to cook up a mean snag - three ways!

For those who love spice, there’s The Mexican topped with tortilla chips, for those who like their snags big and bold, there’s The American topped with crispy bacon bits and for the traditionalists there’s the mighty German that begins with a cheese-stuffed kransky.

As summer approaches and the days get longer, BBQs will begin to fire up and the smell of sizzling snags will fill the air.

But make this summer one to remember and step up your hot dog game by sprinkling them with funky toppings.

Here are three simple and unique ways to pimp up your snags:

The Mexican

Brioche bun

Barbequed beef sausage

Guacamole

Sour cream

Cheddar cheese, grated

Tomato Salsa

Tortilla chips, crushed

Slice the bun, place the beef sausage inside, top with guacamole, sour cream, tomato salsa, cheese and crushed tortilla chips.

The German

Brioche bun

Cheese-stuffed Kransky

German sauerkraut

Cheddar cheese, grated

Mustard

Slice the bun and place the kransky snag inside. Top with German sauerkraut and cheddar cheese and drizzle with mustard.

The American

Brioche bun

Barbequed beef sausage

Bacon, diced

Pickles, diced

Cheddar cheese, grated

BBQ sauce

Slice the bun and place a beef snag inside. Top with cheese, pickles, bacon bits and drizzle with smoky BBQ sauce.

