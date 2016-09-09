News

This Cannoli is bigger than your head

You need these 3 sizzling hot dogs in your life

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

For National Hot dog Day this Saturday, September 10, we thought our Be foodies deserved more than just the 'ol Aussie hot dog splattered with tom sauce.

You need these 3 sizzling hot dogs in your life

Besides, let’s be honest, while it’s tasty, the BBQ hot dog is pretty boring and has long been in need of a modern makeover.

You need these Mexican, German and American snags in your life.

That’s where The Snag Society comes in.

Melbourne’s gourmet snag cart takes the backyard BBQ hot dog to a whole new level of deliciousness.

The Snag Society team came to Yahoo7 Be HQ to show us how to cook up a mean snag - three ways!

For those who love spice, there’s The Mexican topped with tortilla chips, for those who like their snags big and bold, there’s The American topped with crispy bacon bits and for the traditionalists there’s the mighty German that begins with a cheese-stuffed kransky.

Slice that soft brioche bun with chef precision.

Top the snag with any toppings you like.

As summer approaches and the days get longer, BBQs will begin to fire up and the smell of sizzling snags will fill the air.

But make this summer one to remember and step up your hot dog game by sprinkling them with funky toppings.

Here are three simple and unique ways to pimp up your snags:

The Mexican

The Mexican: Guac, sour cream, cheese, salsa and chips.


  • Brioche bun
  • Barbequed beef sausage
  • Guacamole
  • Sour cream
  • Cheddar cheese, grated
  • Tomato Salsa
  • Tortilla chips, crushed

Arriba! Arriba!

Slice the bun, place the beef sausage inside, top with guacamole, sour cream, tomato salsa, cheese and crushed tortilla chips.

The German

Ze German: Kransky, sauerkraut, cheese and mustard.


  • Brioche bun
  • Cheese-stuffed Kransky
  • German sauerkraut
  • Cheddar cheese, grated
  • Mustard

The German makes for one mighty tasty snag.

Slice the bun and place the kransky snag inside. Top with German sauerkraut and cheddar cheese and drizzle with mustard.

The American

The American: Bacon, pickles, cheese and BBQ sauce.


  • Brioche bun
  • Barbequed beef sausage
  • Bacon, diced
  • Pickles, diced
  • Cheddar cheese, grated
  • BBQ sauce

Slice the bun and place a beef snag inside. Top with cheese, pickles, bacon bits and drizzle with smoky BBQ sauce.

Everyone loves a big, bold American!

