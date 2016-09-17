Why two bloggers are taking a stand against 'clean eating'

Clean eating is pretty intense, and if you’re really strict about it, pretty expensive too.

The idea is that you eat whole foods in their most natural state, which means you often have to shop in organic stores, and wave goodbye to any processed items, including frozen dinners and cereal.

The pressure to change up our eating habits has never been more intense, and frankly, exhausting. Unless you’re a millionaire or have a private chef, following all the conflicting and obscure advice out there can feel overwhelming. Journalists Laura Dennison and Eve Simmons think so too, and so they’re taking a stand against clean eating.

They’ve launched a blog — and related social media — called Not Plant Based in an attempt to cut through the “bulls***” advice targeted toward those with a history of troubled eating. The duo’s site says it, “contains gluten, dairy, unrivaled wit and aims to banish food and fitness fears.”

Simmons approached Dennison after seeing her in the BBC documentary Clean Eating’s Dirty Secrets.

“There’s not enough valid, reliable information getting to those who seek it out — I feel like the value of expert opinion is diminished by a ‘trend’ which essentially is a money-making scheme for unqualified individuals,” Dennison told Metro U.K.

She also feels the current trend of wellness bloggers isn’t helping matters, particularly for those dealing with disordered eating. “Trying to recover from anorexia — or any eating disorder — with a constant unhelpful conversation about ‘bad’ foods or things to avoid simply provokes even more anxiety and makes recovery near impossible,” she told Metro U.K.

And people seem to agree. Fan lola_ibanez wrote on the Not Plant Based Instagram, “I am so glad my friend showed me your page, so sick of this mainstream food shaming dressed up as wellbeing.”

- Yahoo Beauty

