This spirit is the healthiest alcohol you can drink, say experts

Imagine if there was an alcohol that’s gluten free, low calorie, low sugar and vegan-friendly. Oh, and most importantly, won’t give you a hangover.

This spirit is the healthiest alcohol you can buy, say experts

Chances are you’d laugh us straight out of the bar, but US experts say such a mythical wonder drink does exist – and it’s none other than tequila.

If you’re immediately having flashbacks to the tequila shots you did last Friday and dry retching a little, it’s not that tequila we’re talking about.

Blanco or silver tequila is where it’s at, and it’s the purest form of the spirit available.

Made from 100 percent agave, this type of tequila isn’t aged, which means it doesn’t contain “cogeners” which are produced in the fermentation stage, and research has found helps create those hangovers of death.

Blanco tequila also crucially cuts out all the sugars and chemicals typically found in your average brand, meaning there’s less of that nasty stuff going into your system.

"We have a lot of trainers and fitness gurus who come in and drink every day — and the way they’re able to do that is to stick to pure agave spirits,” Gracias Madre beverage director Jason Eisner tells The Cut.

“As long as you stay hydrated and don’t drink, like, a whole bottle, you’re fine. Not hungover.”

While we’re not saying you should swap your normal healthy green tea for a shot of tequila, now you know which spirit to choose so you’re not hating life on a Saturday morning.

