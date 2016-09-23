The Hamdog is is all our fastfood dreams come true

There’s a new burger in town and it’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

The Hamdog is here and it's the answer to our fast food prayers

Ever wondered what a hamburger-cross-hotdog would look like? Well, here it is:

Perth man, Mark Murray, has been on a mission since 2004 trying to patent his unique Hamdog bun and finally he mastered it.

Murray secured a US patent for the “combination hamburger hotdog bread bun in 2009, and last year, pitched his burger/hotdog idea on Channel Ten's Shark Tank.

So what does the Hamdog look like inside?

A Bunbury beef patty is cut in half and a Hunsa frankfurt sausage is placed in the middle of a special made-to-order bun.

Priced at eight dollars, the Hamdog is then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, American mustard, tomato sauce and mayonnaise.

“We use all local ingredients. The only thing that’s not from WA are the pickles,” Murray told News.com.au.

So far the response has been “incredible” and Murry’s Hamdog business is expected to take off all over the country.

“We launched our marquee two months ago and we had people come from everywhere just to experience the Hamdog. At one stage the crew were knocking out about one every 15 seconds. It was amazing,” he said.

If you’re interested in looking for a new job and live and breathe burgers and hotdogs, Murray is looking for resellers to set up their own Hamdog marquee for $10,000 - imagine the possibilities!

While there’s only one type of Hamdog for sale, Murray is keen to expand his business in the near future.

“We’ve had requests of all sorts for gluten free, vegan and vegetarian Hamdogs,” he said. “Once the product is out there and that process is sorted, we’ll start experimenting.”

