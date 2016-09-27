It’s always a toss-up whether to order takeaway for lunch, especially in that financially nail biting time just before pay day, but it was a decision that seriously paid off for Californian woman Selena Avalos of San Jose last week.

Woman orders Dominos, is delivered epic surprise instead

After ordering chicken wings from Dominos, Selena received her delivery only to open the box and discover a huge wad of $100 notes.

“I was like, I can’t keep it, it’s a crazy amount of money,” she told NBC4. “It’s not like it’s $20 you find, you know? It’s almost $5,000.”

Good Samaritan Selena then called Dominos to speak to a manager, but when the store didn’t call her back (yes, really), she went to her local TV station to get them to investigate.

It’s no surprise that after hearing what Selena wanted, Dominos quickly sent a driver around to pick up the cash.

And proving honesty is sometimes the best policy, Dominos is giving Selena free pizza for a year, and her employer has chipped in with an extra week of holiday.

Free pizza for a year or $5000? It’s a tough one…

