After two years of coming in second place, this New York bar has finally been crowned the best bar in the world.

This is officially the best bar in the world

The Dead Rabbit in New York's Financial District, nabbed the highly-coveted first spot in The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards, also taking out the Best Bar in North America gong.

The three-storey Irish bar was opened in 2013 by Belfast men Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry and last year Jack was named the youngest ever recipient of the International Bartender of the Year award.

The two men have managed to finally take the top spot from The Artesian in London, which has held the top spot on the list for the past four years.

Their menu includes 72 intricate cocktails, craft beer, bottled punch, and whiskeys of the world.

You can also order oysters and clams, pâtes du jour, cheese plates, and Irish-British traditions like sausage rolls and chips.

Speaking to Belfast Live, co-owner Sean Muldoon, said he was over the moon with the hard work and dedication his team put into making it the best bar in the world.

Raise a glass, #Belfast. This one is for you.



WORLD'S NUMBER ONE!! pic.twitter.com/JH1Ejwi7jq — The Dead Rabbit NYC (@deadrabbitnyc) October 7, 2016

“We are truly delighted,” he said.

“We came second the last two years in this particular awards ceremony, so coming first brings a big sigh of relief.

“Myself and Jack went to New York six years ago with every intention of creating the world’s best bar and of making the world’s best bar an Irish whiskey pub and Irish bar of the 21 century.

“Almost 500 judges from around the world cast their votes and it is fantastic to get this level of respect from our peers. It is a huge endorsement to the staff and to the repeat guests who make Dead Rabbit what it is.”

Looking at the bars website, it's clear that this award was inevitable.

Last year The Dead Rabbit was named the world’s best bar at the Spirited Awards, Time Out Magazine named it the Best New Cocktail Bar in 2014 and The Best Bar in North America in the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards in 2013 and 2014.

Check out the top 50 bars in the world according to The World’s 50 Best Bars:

1. The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog, New York

2. American Bar, London

3. Dandelyan, London

4. Connaught Bar, London

5. Attaboy, New York

6. The Gibson, London

7. Employees Only, New York

8. Nomad Bar, New York

9. The Clumsies, Athens

10. Happiness Forgets, London

11. Manhattan, Singapore

12. Baxter Inn, Sydney

13. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City

14. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore

15. Speak Low, ShanghaI

16. The Broken Shaker, Miami

17. Candelaria, Paris

18. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam

19. Nightjar, London

20. Maison Premiere, New York

21. Operation Dagger, Singapore

22. Black Pearl, Melbourne

23. High Five, Tokyo

24. Little Red Door, Paris

25. Linje Tio, Stockholm

26. Central Station, Beirut

27. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong

28. Mace, New York

29. Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco

30. Bar Termini, London

31. La Factoria, Old San Juan

32. Oriole, London

33. The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome

34. Dante, New York

35. Trick Dog, San Francisco

36. ABV, San Francisco

37. The Walker Inn, Los Angeles

38. Nottingham Forest, Milan

39. Aviary, Chicago

40. Baba au Rum, Athens

41. Quinary, Hong Kong

42. Himkok, Oslo

43. Lost & Found, Nicosia

44. Ruby, Copenhagen

45. PDT, New York

46. Bulletin Place, Sydney

47. Bramble, Edinburgh

48. Callooh Callay, London

49. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

50. Buck & Breck, Berlin

