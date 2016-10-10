This is officially the best bar in the world

After two years of coming in second place, this New York bar has finally been crowned the best bar in the world.
The Dead Rabbit in New York's Financial District, nabbed the highly-coveted first spot in The World’s 50 Best Bars Awards, also taking out the Best Bar in North America gong.
The three-storey Irish bar was opened in 2013 by Belfast men Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry and last year Jack was named the youngest ever recipient of the International Bartender of the Year award.
The two men have managed to finally take the top spot from The Artesian in London, which has held the top spot on the list for the past four years.
Their menu includes 72 intricate cocktails, craft beer, bottled punch, and whiskeys of the world.
You can also order oysters and clams, pâtes du jour, cheese plates, and Irish-British traditions like sausage rolls and chips.
Speaking to Belfast Live, co-owner Sean Muldoon, said he was over the moon with the hard work and dedication his team put into making it the best bar in the world.
“We are truly delighted,” he said.
“We came second the last two years in this particular awards ceremony, so coming first brings a big sigh of relief.
“Myself and Jack went to New York six years ago with every intention of creating the world’s best bar and of making the world’s best bar an Irish whiskey pub and Irish bar of the 21 century.
“Almost 500 judges from around the world cast their votes and it is fantastic to get this level of respect from our peers. It is a huge endorsement to the staff and to the repeat guests who make Dead Rabbit what it is.”
Looking at the bars website, it's clear that this award was inevitable.
Last year The Dead Rabbit was named the world’s best bar at the Spirited Awards, Time Out Magazine named it the Best New Cocktail Bar in 2014 and The Best Bar in North America in the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards in 2013 and 2014.
Check out the top 50 bars in the world according to The World’s 50 Best Bars:
1. The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog, New York
2. American Bar, London
3. Dandelyan, London
4. Connaught Bar, London
5. Attaboy, New York
6. The Gibson, London
7. Employees Only, New York
8. Nomad Bar, New York
9. The Clumsies, Athens
10. Happiness Forgets, London
11. Manhattan, Singapore
12. Baxter Inn, Sydney
13. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
14. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
15. Speak Low, ShanghaI
16. The Broken Shaker, Miami
17. Candelaria, Paris
18. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
19. Nightjar, London
20. Maison Premiere, New York
21. Operation Dagger, Singapore
22. Black Pearl, Melbourne
23. High Five, Tokyo
24. Little Red Door, Paris
25. Linje Tio, Stockholm
26. Central Station, Beirut
27. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
28. Mace, New York
29. Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco
30. Bar Termini, London
31. La Factoria, Old San Juan
32. Oriole, London
33. The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome
34. Dante, New York
35. Trick Dog, San Francisco
36. ABV, San Francisco
37. The Walker Inn, Los Angeles
38. Nottingham Forest, Milan
39. Aviary, Chicago
40. Baba au Rum, Athens
41. Quinary, Hong Kong
42. Himkok, Oslo
43. Lost & Found, Nicosia
44. Ruby, Copenhagen
45. PDT, New York
46. Bulletin Place, Sydney
47. Bramble, Edinburgh
48. Callooh Callay, London
49. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
50. Buck & Breck, Berlin
