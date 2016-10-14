It should be the easiest food to consume, but it turns out we’ve all been eating pizza wrong our whole lives!

We've been eating pizza wrong our whole lives!

According to the food experts at the Manchester Evening News, there is a right and wrong way to enjoy the Italian dish.

Food writer Daniel Young has complied a list of how to eat the Neapolitan favourite.

1. Don’t eat it hard

Traditionally, pizza base is supposed to be soft, whereas supermarkets seem to sell if frozen.

"Rather than eat pasta al dente and pizza soft, in the Neapolitan way," Daniel says, "foreigners learned to do the opposite."

2. Don’t hold it by the crust

Yep, that’s right! The crust should be soft - see above. So if you pick it up by the crust, the topping will slide off and you don’t want that.

3. Don’t slice it, fold it

Folding it like a wallet is the right way to hold it – especially if you don’t want to burn your fingers on the cheese.

"Because Neapolitan pizza was eaten on the street, folded twice upon itself like a wallet," pizza maestro Enzo Cocciz says.

