Over a third of people refuse to date a vegan

Nice eyes? Check. Great sense of humour? Check. Eats meat and dairy? Check.

There are a lot of different things that you find attractive in a potential significant other, but a new survey has revealed that someone’s diet is just as important as personality and looks!

UK-based dating app Trueview.me surveyed 1,000 men and women to find out what they felt about dating, relationships and food.

It turns out that 34 per cent of people would be put off dating someone who is vegan, and men are slightly more bothered about vegetarianism than women.

Most dates are centred around food, so this could be a factor in why people are choosing not to date someone who has dietary requirements.

The same study also found that 77 per cent of us would not consider becoming vegetarian if our long-term partner asked us to.

And more than a quarter of us wouldn’t date someone who eats junk food all the time, while 21 per cent of people wouldn’t date someone who is too health conscious and always on a diet.

Other diet habits such as drinking alcohol excessively put off 21 per cent of people while 19.5 per cent of us wouldn’t date a fussy eater and 11 per cent would avoid someone who is teetotal.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent disliked someone who eats loudly, 29.1 per cent are put off by people who eat with their mouths full and 12 per cent of people on dates hate it when people take food from their plate.

