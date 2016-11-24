We've all felt the dreaded onset of a food coma after eating a big meal and desperately fought the urge to take a cat nap on the table to sleep it off.

Why you feel sleepy after a big meal

And while we've always known we're not alone in our overeating struggles, science has now found that there's a reason behind the food phenomenon.

According to researchers from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in Florida, it's no coincidence that some people fall asleep immediately after chowing down on their favourite burger meal deal while others don't.

TSRI’s Associate Professor William Ja and his colleagues used fruit flies to test the immediate effect food can have on sleep, to see if they suppressed sleep or increased their activity as soon as they ate.

They created a small chamber which allowed them to monitor and document what happened to the flies both before and after eating.

Interestingly, researchers found that after eating, the flies took a short nap after which they awoke and carried on as normal.

However, it all depended on how much they actually ate, with flies who consumed the most amount of food sleeping for the longest period of time.

When researchers looked into the type of food that promoted sleep, they found that protein, salt and the amount eaten had a huge effect on the flies, while sugar had no effect.

“The protein link to post-meal sleep has been mostly anecdotal, too, so to have it turn up in the study was remarkable,” Ja said.

“In humans, high sugar consumption provides a quick boost to blood glucose followed by a crash, so its effect on sleep might only be observed beyond the 20 to 40 minute food coma window.”

The study found that this could have direct parallels with human behaviour and a food coma could in fact occur as a way for the gut to "maximize absorption of protein and salt, two nutrients that flies might prioritize or find limited in nature".

“Using an animal model, we’ve learned there is something to the food coma effect, and we can now start to study the direct relationship between food and sleep in earnest," Ja said.

"This behavior seems conserved across species, so it must be valuable to animals for some reason.”

