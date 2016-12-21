Ripped off! Woman finds one chip in packet

There’s nothing more deflating than eagerly tearing into a bag of chips only to find a whole lot of air and a few handfuls of chips. But to actually find just one lonely little deep fried morsel?

That was actually the case for Chiu Pei-yu when she tore open a bag of barbecue-flavoured Lay’s only to discover a single potato chip inside.

After realising how empty it sounded, Chiu got her friend to film her as she opened the bag and can be heard saying: "This is ridiculous. There’s only one [chip] inside. Ridiculous.”

With some people viewing the video and asking how she didn’t realise how hollow the bag sounded when she bought it, Chiu revealed she had purchased the pack of chips in a multi-pack.

"People are asking how I didn’t notice when I bought it,” Chiu wrote. “It came in a bundle - would you have noticed?"

Internet commenters also accused Chiu of faking the scandal by emptying the packet and resealing it, with the Taiwnese woman forced to hit back.

"I’m dumbfounded,” she said. “You just happen to have a bag-sealing machine lying around at home, do you?"

Chiu said it was the first time she had seen anything like this, but it seems this isn’t the first case of solitary chip syndrome with videos posted on Youtube showing other customers experiencing the same thing.

