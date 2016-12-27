If you're anything like us, the Christmas tree in the corner of your living room will be there until after New Year's Eve.

Meet the $85K Easter bunny

But don't get too comfortable, because it seems the Easter promotions are already here – and this one really takes the (chocolate) cake.

Hand-carved by master chocolatier Martin Chiffers, the 5kg treat took two days to make.

But while we're sure the bunny tastes delicious, it's his peepers we're more interested in – each one is a perfectly cut, 1.70ct round diamond!

Worth a cool $85,000, the luxury bunny – available for sale from website [www.veryfirstto.com|Very First To] – isn't for everyone, but hey. You've still got a bit of time to save up!

