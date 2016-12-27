News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
This Cannoli is bigger than your head
This Cannoli is bigger than your head

Meet the $85K Easter bunny

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

If you're anything like us, the Christmas tree in the corner of your living room will be there until after New Year's Eve.

Meet the $85K Easter bunny

Meet the $85K Easter bunny

But don't get too comfortable, because it seems the Easter promotions are already here – and this one really takes the (chocolate) cake.

Notice something about the eyes? They're diamonds. Source: VeryFirstTo

Hand-carved by master chocolatier Martin Chiffers, the 5kg treat took two days to make.

Yep, just make sure you don't accidentally eat the sparkly bits. Source: VeryFirstTo

But while we're sure the bunny tastes delicious, it's his peepers we're more interested in – each one is a perfectly cut, 1.70ct round diamond!

1.70 carrots each. Sorry, carats! Source: VeryFirstTo

Worth a cool $85,000, the luxury bunny – available for sale from website [www.veryfirstto.com|Very First To] – isn't for everyone, but hey. You've still got a bit of time to save up!

We'd be proud too if we could afford to be in the same room as that bunny. Source: VeryFirstTo

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top