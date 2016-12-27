Meet the $85K Easter bunny

If you're anything like us, the Christmas tree in the corner of your living room will be there until after New Year's Eve.
But don't get too comfortable, because it seems the Easter promotions are already here – and this one really takes the (chocolate) cake.
Hand-carved by master chocolatier Martin Chiffers, the 5kg treat took two days to make.
But while we're sure the bunny tastes delicious, it's his peepers we're more interested in – each one is a perfectly cut, 1.70ct round diamond!
Worth a cool $85,000, the luxury bunny – available for sale from website [www.veryfirstto.com|Very First To] – isn't for everyone, but hey. You've still got a bit of time to save up!
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram