Whether you’re a culinary whiz or one of those people that somehow burns pasta, we all know there’s one hard and fast rule in the kitchen – raw chicken bad, cooked chicken good.

Woman horrifies internet with ‘medium rare’ chicken

RELATED: Fried chicken scented candles are a thing

RELATED: Would you wear chicken flavoured nail polish?

Going against everything we’ve ever been taught, Aussie Facebook user Morgan Jane Gibbs has thrown the internet – and our stomachs – into a spin after proudly posting a snap of her meal of medium rare chicken strips.

“Just made chicken medium rare chicken strips,” Morgan wrote on Facebook. “They're so good can't believe I’ve never tried it like this before. Can't wait to dig into this with my homemade salad and veges. #healthy #newyearsresolution #clean #cleaneating.

The post, featuring a salmonella-inducing snap of neatly sliced raw chicken, quickly went viral.

While some expressed their horror at Morgan actually eating this meal monstrosity, others were quick to realise she was actually poking fun at the clean eating trend and got in on the action.

“Thanks for the idea,” wrote one user. “We had to cut it with a very sharp knife into bite size pieces like ceviche but gave it to the kids with ketchup and they loved it.”

“Salmonella is probably good for weight loss,” added another.

Not that we advise you to, but if there is anyone who does want to try this trend for real - raw chicken is actually a delicacy in Japan...

They do know that Japanese people eat raw chicken sashimi right? It's all about how the chicken was raised and prepared 🐓 #mediumrarechicken https://t.co/7wDfS0hRXN — Ruby Chow (@doublereds) January 14, 2017

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram