This Cannoli is bigger than your head
Grossed out kids try new foods

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

You know that feeling you get when you accidentally take a bite out of an orange and realise that it’s most definitely not ripe?

Well that’s exactly how I imagine these kids felt when they chowed into some new foods in this vide for Storyful.

The toddlers squirm and make hilarious faces as they bravely take their first taste of a range of foods - all while their parents laugh and record the whole thing.

This baby doesn't what to make of the taste of avocado. Photo: Storyful

Despite her reaction, this girl can't help but go back for more berries. Photo: Storyful

One baby doesn’t quite know what to make of a smashed up piece of avocado as his mum gives it to him on a spoon, pulling some frantic faces as he tries to make up his mind.

Another girl is disgusted when her parents give her a slice of lemon to taste, before telling her to “look at daddy” with the camera while they gauge her reaction.

This little girl tastes lemon for the first time. Photo: Storyful

Looking equally as appalled with her new food choice is a little girl in a highchair who squirms as she tastes some berries, yet keeps reaching for more.

Watch the video above to get a giggle out of their reactions.

