$35 Aldi whisky wins top prize

Last week we found out Aldi’s $15 Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin had been named the best in the world and now another one of the supermarket chain’s spirits has taken out a top gong.

This time it’s the Highland Black 8 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, which was awarded a double gold medal at the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

RELATED: Aldi’s $15 gin named one of the best in the world

The 700ml bottle was applauded by judges due to its incredible taste and price.

The Highland Black Whisky has previously won a best-in-class master award at both the 2014 and the 2016 Scotch Whisky Masters, as well as a silver medal at the 2017 International Spirit Challenge.

Speaking to news.com.au, competition judge and founder, Adam Levy said: “This whisky is phenomenal for its price,”

“For its price point it’s a wonderful whisky to buy.”

Aldi said they are thrilled with the result and aim to offer high quality for great value.

“While we have the lowest prices in Australia, that doesn’t mean we skimp on quality,” Aldi said in a statement.

“We have more than 500 award-winning products in store every day and have won more customer satisfaction awards than any other supermarket.”

The whisky is available in selected Aldi stores in NSW, ACT and VIC.

It comes after Aldi’s Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin won a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition - making it one of the best gin’s in the world.

Aldi also won the Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range Of The Year at the world-renowned International Spirits Challenge, taking out an impressive 20 medals in total for its spirits.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram