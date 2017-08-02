News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’

Here’s what the Queen eats and drinks every day

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

It probably won’t surprise you to know that Her Majesty the Queen is a creature of habit, and one of the things she’s pretty consistent with are her meals.

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Top 10 BEST Dressed Celebs &amp; Red Carpet Fashions at the 2018 Oscars
3:01

Top 10 BEST Dressed Celebs & Red Carpet Fashions at the 2018 Oscars
Sea freezes over in northeast Kent coast
1:02

Sea freezes over in northeast Kent coast
Sudden Rainfall Sparks Spontaneous Avalanche
1:25

Sudden Rainfall Sparks Spontaneous Avalanche
Guys Attempt to Steal Car From Lot
1:44

Guys Attempt to Steal Car From Lot
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast

James Hewitt interview on Channel Seven's Sunday Night
Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
2:41

Prince Harry rejects a Tim Tam on Sydney harbour
Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
1:08

Kate Middleton’s First Public Event in 2017
Justin Bieber HIT Someone with His Car!!
2:10

Justin Bieber HIT Someone with His Car!!
Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
1:44

Blac Chyna Shows Off EVERYTHING at the BET Awards, but Where Was Rob Kardashian!?
 

According to a report in the Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth discusses her menu with her chefs twice a week, and tries to stick to a no-starch at lunch diet.

She starts her day in the most British way possible with a cup of Earl Grey tea and biscuits.

The Queen likes to start her day with a cup of tea. Photo: Getty

On the off-chance she feels like something a little more adventurous, the monarch asks for cereal – her favourite being Special K served in Tupperware – or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

Otherwise, things only get more interesting around lunchtime.

Before she sits down for her second meal of the day, the Queen downs a cocktail – her first of four alcoholic drinks – in the form of a gin and Dubonnet packed with ice and finished with a slice of lemon.

She enjoys four drinks a day. Photo: Getty

It’s followed by a simple lunch, perhaps chicken and salad or fish with greens, washed down with a glass of wine.

The drinking then continues into the evening with a dry martini, accompanied by a glass of champers before bed.

The apparently Queen favours food that comes from her own estates, so white peaches from Winsor Castle are a favourite snack – as well as chocolate, of course - and dinner often includes meat from farms in Sandringham and Balmoral.

She has a sweet spot for chocolate! Photo: Getty

A steak with mushroom and whiskey sauce is a typical dinner as is salmon or venison, but a Sunday roast is in order at the end of the week.

So there you have it, if you ever want to eat like a royal, let the Queen be your guide!

RELATED: Queen's response to Diana's brother's damning speech
RELATED: The Queen’s nephew posed topless and people are losing it

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top