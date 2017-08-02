Here’s what the Queen eats and drinks every day

It probably won’t surprise you to know that Her Majesty the Queen is a creature of habit, and one of the things she’s pretty consistent with are her meals.

According to a report in the Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth discusses her menu with her chefs twice a week, and tries to stick to a no-starch at lunch diet.

She starts her day in the most British way possible with a cup of Earl Grey tea and biscuits.

On the off-chance she feels like something a little more adventurous, the monarch asks for cereal – her favourite being Special K served in Tupperware – or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

Otherwise, things only get more interesting around lunchtime.

Before she sits down for her second meal of the day, the Queen downs a cocktail – her first of four alcoholic drinks – in the form of a gin and Dubonnet packed with ice and finished with a slice of lemon.

It’s followed by a simple lunch, perhaps chicken and salad or fish with greens, washed down with a glass of wine.

The drinking then continues into the evening with a dry martini, accompanied by a glass of champers before bed.

The apparently Queen favours food that comes from her own estates, so white peaches from Winsor Castle are a favourite snack – as well as chocolate, of course - and dinner often includes meat from farms in Sandringham and Balmoral.

A steak with mushroom and whiskey sauce is a typical dinner as is salmon or venison, but a Sunday roast is in order at the end of the week.

So there you have it, if you ever want to eat like a royal, let the Queen be your guide!

