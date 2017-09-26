Would you try fizzy milk?

Forget avocado roses, jam jar cocktails and freakshakes for one moment. Why? Because there’s a newbie on the scene…

Yes, fizzy milk is set to take over an Instagram feed near you.

In a bid to save failing milk sales (almond and soya substitutes are becoming increasingly popular), milk giant Arla has unveiled a whole new product.

The creative minds behind the invention, biochemist Sven Thormahlen and former Heinz creator Matt Walker, hope fizzy milk will triple dairy sales by 2020.

And to keep millennials on their side, the drink will be mixed with berries to produce a highly Instagrammable pink hue. Clever…

Another major selling point is the fact that the drink is created from a type of whey which does not contain any fat. And although it is suitable for teenagers, fizzy milk could also be used in cocktails in the future if proven a hit.

The drink will be rolled out in the UK and Singapore first to test sales before hopefully being introduced on a global scale.

But will it gain a top spot alongside the likes of avocado on toast? The proof is in the Instagram likes…

