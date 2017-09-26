News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’

Would you try fizzy milk?

Yahoo Style
Yahoo7 Be /

Forget avocado roses, jam jar cocktails and freakshakes for one moment. Why? Because there’s a newbie on the scene…

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
1:18

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress; Asks EVERY Female Nominee To Stand With Her | 2018 Oscars
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
0:36

Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
Some Like It Hot (1959)
2:20

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Internet cafe in Indonesia collapses after torrential rain
1:03

Internet cafe in Indonesia collapses after torrential rain
Girls Receive Stuffed Bears With Late Parent's Voice
0:38

Girls Receive Stuffed Bears With Late Parent's Voice
Police officers caught having snowball fight
1:46

Police officers caught having snowball fight
When you have a gay best friend
1:28

When you have a gay best friend
Fruit Bats Go Nuts Over Banana Treat
1:10

Fruit Bats Go Nuts Over Banana Treat
Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
2:07

Rihanna and Drake Have Some Unfinished ROMANTIC Business
'Peep' Your S'mores For A Tasty Easter Treat
3:18

'Peep' Your S'mores For A Tasty Easter Treat
Drake CRASHES His Cousin's Prom!
1:48

Drake CRASHES His Cousin's Prom!
 

Yes, fizzy milk is set to take over an Instagram feed near you.

Source: Giphy

In a bid to save failing milk sales (almond and soya substitutes are becoming increasingly popular), milk giant Arla has unveiled a whole new product.

The creative minds behind the invention, biochemist Sven Thormahlen and former Heinz creator Matt Walker, hope fizzy milk will triple dairy sales by 2020.

And to keep millennials on their side, the drink will be mixed with berries to produce a highly Instagrammable pink hue. Clever…

fizzy milk

Fizzy milk could be on the shelves by 2020. Photo: Getty

RELATED: This is why you should never drink out of office mugs
RELATED: There’s an actual bacon cake at this Melbourne café

Another major selling point is the fact that the drink is created from a type of whey which does not contain any fat. And although it is suitable for teenagers, fizzy milk could also be used in cocktails in the future if proven a hit.

The drink will be rolled out in the UK and Singapore first to test sales before hopefully being introduced on a global scale.

But will it gain a top spot alongside the likes of avocado on toast? The proof is in the Instagram likes…

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top