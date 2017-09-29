News

This Cannoli is bigger than your head
This Cannoli is bigger than your head

Is this Australia's biggest meat pie?

Carly Williams
Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

Footy finals means one thing to me: meat pies!

OK, maybe hot chips are just as important, but we may have found the most humongous pie in the nation.

Melbourne's biggest pie

The perfect meal doesn't exi... oh wait here's a 4kg pie. Photo: Be

Melbourne CBD pub The Duke of Wellington, has created ‘The Game Changer.’

A delicious 4kg masterpiece featuring slow-cooked beef shoulder stewed in local amber ale and topped with buttery golden puff pastry.

Massive ale and slow-cooked beef pie

Senior Head Chef Nick Hollands brings the idea to life using slow-cooked beef shoulder and locally brewed ale. Photo: Be

It’s got a $75 price tag and is served with creamy mash potato and steamed broccolini – so it’s totally healthy right?

“The Duke is one of Melbourne’s favourite places to catch the AFL outside of the MCG, so it’s only fitting that we’ve raised the stakes with the ultimate footy food for the whole crew,” said The Duke’s Venue Manager, Ben Anderson.

And if you finish the beast all on your own you get it free.

Winning.

Australia's 4kg meat pie

Watch the video at the top of the article to see how this beast is made. Photo: Be

