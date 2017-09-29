Is this Australia's biggest meat pie?

Footy finals means one thing to me: meat pies!

OK, maybe hot chips are just as important, but we may have found the most humongous pie in the nation.

Melbourne CBD pub The Duke of Wellington, has created ‘The Game Changer.’

A delicious 4kg masterpiece featuring slow-cooked beef shoulder stewed in local amber ale and topped with buttery golden puff pastry.

It’s got a $75 price tag and is served with creamy mash potato and steamed broccolini – so it’s totally healthy right?

“The Duke is one of Melbourne’s favourite places to catch the AFL outside of the MCG, so it’s only fitting that we’ve raised the stakes with the ultimate footy food for the whole crew,” said The Duke’s Venue Manager, Ben Anderson.

And if you finish the beast all on your own you get it free.

Winning.

