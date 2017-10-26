News

We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’

The Queen owns her very own McDonald's

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s not quite the person you’d expect to go on a Macca’s run for nuggets, but it seems the Queen is pretty well placed if and when she ever has a craving for fast food.

While it’s not the high-brow establishment you would normally associate with royalty, it turns out the Queen owns her very own McDonald's – and it’s a drive-thru nonetheless.

Her Majesty owns Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, a retail park about 130 kilometres outside of London, and it’s in this park that the Golden Arches sit.

Queen owns her own McDonald's

The Queen is more fond of tea and cake, but the option for a McChicken is there if she wants it. Photo: Getty

Queen McDonalds London

Should one feel the cravings for McDonald's, one only needs to visit one's own branch. Photo: Getty

The Independent reports the McDonald’s opened in 2015, and is technically owned by Sovereign in the right of the Crown, with profits going to the Treasury.

While you might not see the Queen there, her grandchildren Prince William and Harry are long-time Big Mac fans.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed how the princes would often get treated to McDonald’s by their late mum, Princess Diana.

Prince William Harry McDonald's Princess Diana

Like any other mum, Diana treated Wills and Harry's to Macca's occasionally. Photo: Getty

“She took them to McDonald’s,” he told OK! “I remember I said: ‘I can cook burgers,’ but she said: ‘No, the boys want a Happy Meal and the free toy!’”

