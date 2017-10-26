She’s not quite the person you’d expect to go on a Macca’s run for nuggets, but it seems the Queen is pretty well placed if and when she ever has a craving for fast food.

While it’s not the high-brow establishment you would normally associate with royalty, it turns out the Queen owns her very own McDonald's – and it’s a drive-thru nonetheless.

Her Majesty owns Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, a retail park about 130 kilometres outside of London, and it’s in this park that the Golden Arches sit.

The Independent reports the McDonald’s opened in 2015, and is technically owned by Sovereign in the right of the Crown, with profits going to the Treasury.

While you might not see the Queen there, her grandchildren Prince William and Harry are long-time Big Mac fans.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed how the princes would often get treated to McDonald’s by their late mum, Princess Diana.

“She took them to McDonald’s,” he told OK! “I remember I said: ‘I can cook burgers,’ but she said: ‘No, the boys want a Happy Meal and the free toy!’”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.