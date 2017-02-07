Summer is well and truly here, and we're loving the hot and sunny weather. Here are our top five fun ways to take a break and chill with friends and family during the blissful summer days.

Top 5 Ways To Chill This Summer

Hit the road

Whether you prefer to hit the actual road for a sweet summer road trip, or you're more of a hiking trail kind of person, there's something for you to enjoy this summer. Australia has plenty of awesome coastal drives you can take, so pack your pals into the car, wind down the windows, blast your favourite tunes and take off. If you and your friends would rather get moving, head to your closest national park for a good hike. We've got mountains, rivers, beaches and bush all just waiting to be explored. Don't forget the map!

Have a picnic party

Whether you like the beach for a bit of surf or a park full of doggos, a picnic is a fab way to chill out with all your friends this summer. It's a super easy way to get a big group of mates together, and it's pretty much free. Just fill the Esky with a bag of ice, cold drinks, and a pack of Chill Me Tim Tams to share. You'll also want a picnic rug, a frisbee and plenty of sunblock, and then you're totally set for a long afternoon of summer fun.

Visit a theme park

When was the last time you check out your local amusement park? We think it's time you let your inner child loose and go on a theme park adventure. There are all sorts of rides from roller coasters to bumper cars, and you can try your hand at winning an oversized teddy bear or venture into the haunted house (if you dare). Everyone is bound to find a ride or game they like, so all your friends will have a great time.

Head out to a ball game

Experience the thrill of live sport by cheering on the local team or by scoring tickets to a big international match. Whatever game you're at, you can bring the atmosphere by wearing your team colours, making a sign, and getting as noisy as you can to show your support. Go with a big group of sports enthusiasts, or take friends who still aren't sure about sport, and show them how much fun it can be. Whether you're celebrating or commiserating, you'll be making some great memories.

Be in the moment

Unplug, switch off, and power down. Organise a mates' date with a phone ban so you can really talk and connect without the distraction of screens and 4G. Head to your local cafe (the one without free wifi!) for an iced coffee, or have a few pals around and get the Chill Me Tim Tams out of the fridge for a Tim Tam Slam. Who needs apps when you're having this much fun in real life?

