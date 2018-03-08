Dine where Thor would at this ultimate Viking restaurant

Following the footsteps of actors Chris Hemsworth and Travis Fimmel, you too can now have a taste of what it’s like to be a Viking, simply by dining at Mjølner restaurant and bar.

Hidden in the heart of Redfern, this Viking themed whisky bar is not only named after Thor’s iconic hammer, but created in his image to give guests a unique dining experience all in Viking style.

So, embrace your inner Thor for the night as you sit surrounded by the contemporary Scandinavian décor - very chic might we add - and get served up a feast by the friendly staff dressed in character.

You'll even get to pick your 'weapon' of choice from their collection of medieval style knives.

Then get into the spirit with a drink.

Order one served up in a traditional horn or pick from their extensive list of signature medieval cocktails that look absolutely delish!

On the menu is a range of classic Viking feasts with a modern twist, ranging from 'bird, beast, fish or veg’ alternatives.

And to top it off why not go for their flaming rum dessert to add to the atmosphere even more.

Tucked away from the hustle of the city, Mjølner creates a sense of escapism like no other, making it the perfect place for the next date night or a night out with friends.

And we’re pretty sure that Thor and our favourite Viking Ragnar Lothbrok would agree.

