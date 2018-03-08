News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

Dine where Thor would at this ultimate Viking restaurant

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Following the footsteps of actors Chris Hemsworth and Travis Fimmel, you too can now have a taste of what it’s like to be a Viking, simply by dining at Mjølner restaurant and bar.

Boogie Nights (1997)
2:24

Boogie Nights (1997)
NOT Just Friends! Niall Horan &amp; Hailee Steinfeld Get Close &amp; Cozy on Concert Date
1:57

NOT Just Friends! Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Get Close & Cozy on Concert Date
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
7:30

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
Jelena Going STRONG! Selena Gomez Cheers on Justin Bieber at Hockey Game After Bible Study
1:52

Jelena Going STRONG! Selena Gomez Cheers on Justin Bieber at Hockey Game After Bible Study
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez: Fans Freak Over Leaked Song Where He Begs To 'Stay The Night'
0:15

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Fans Freak Over Leaked Song Where He Begs To 'Stay The Night'
Heather Heyer's Mom Gives Powerful Speech at 2017 MTV VMAs & Honors Her Daughter
2:23

Heather Heyer's Mom Gives Powerful Speech at 2017 MTV VMAs & Honors Her Daughter
Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
1:14

Your blind date has WHAT??? | Family Feud
Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Dating New Rapper
1:09

Chris Brown Reacts To Karrueche Tran Dating New Rapper
Thanks for the date... but I gotta get home to my BOYFRIEND!!! | Family Feud
0:30

Thanks for the date... but I gotta get home to my BOYFRIEND!!! | Family Feud
A First Look at the Yeezy Boost 650s
1:16

A First Look at the Yeezy Boost 650s
Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend The Weeknd Enjoy Date Night at a Comedy Club
1:49

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend The Weeknd Enjoy Date Night at a Comedy Club
Jason Momoa Performs Haka for UFC Fighter Mark Hunt at Queensland Gym
1:00

Jason Momoa Performs Haka for UFC Fighter Mark Hunt at Queensland Gym
 

Hidden in the heart of Redfern, this Viking themed whisky bar is not only named after Thor’s iconic hammer, but created in his image to give guests a unique dining experience all in Viking style.

So, embrace your inner Thor for the night as you sit surrounded by the contemporary Scandinavian décor - very chic might we add - and get served up a feast by the friendly staff dressed in character.

This Viking themed bar and restaurant, Mjølner, was created in the image of Thor. Source: Be

You'll even get to pick your 'weapon' of choice from their collection of medieval style knives.

Before tucking into your meal you'll be asked to pick your 'weapon' of choice for the night. Source: Be

* Is this the cheesiest café in Australia?

Then get into the spirit with a drink.

Order one served up in a traditional horn or pick from their extensive list of signature medieval cocktails that look absolutely delish!

Drink from a traditional horn or choose one of their signature cocktails. Source: Instagram/mrgreen87; Be

On the menu is a range of classic Viking feasts with a modern twist, ranging from 'bird, beast, fish or veg’ alternatives.

Enjoy a modern feast from the alternatives of 'bird, beast, fish or veg.' Source: Be

And to top it off why not go for their flaming rum dessert to add to the atmosphere even more.

Go out with a bang by ordering the flaming dessert to finish your night. Source: Be

Tucked away from the hustle of the city, Mjølner creates a sense of escapism like no other, making it the perfect place for the next date night or a night out with friends.

And we’re pretty sure that Thor and our favourite Viking Ragnar Lothbrok would agree.

Decked out in Scandinavian decor, the place is actually pretty chic. Source: Mjølner

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top