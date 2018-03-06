We only eat pasta out of a flaming cheese wheel now

Yeah, sex is good but have you tried pasta out of a giant wheel of cheese?

It’s the latest food trend lighting up your Insta feed. Literally.

Aussie pasta joint Salt Meats Cheese does flaming cheese wheels every Wednesday night and we filmed the process.

Think a massive wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano scooped out to resemble a bowl, your personal chef then pours brandy inside and sets it alight resulting in a boozy, cheesy sauce which is tossed with fresh pasta and served right in front of you.

Truffle fan? You can have the same deal but with truffle pecorino and it’s just $30 per person.

If flaming wheels of cheese ain't your thang, then SMC has all-you-can-eat pizza night every Monday.

You can expect traditional favourites like margherita with big sploshes of buffalo mozzarella. Moore cheese. Yum.

