News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

We only eat pasta out of a flaming cheese wheel now

Carly Williams
Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

Yeah, sex is good but have you tried pasta out of a giant wheel of cheese?

Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List

Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List
You GOUDA check this stripper out! | Family Feud

You GOUDA check this stripper out! | Family Feud
Your 'Cinco De Mayo' Party Needs This Street Corn Dip
3:22

Your 'Cinco De Mayo' Party Needs This Street Corn Dip
Ball Hits Man in Head a Second After He Strikes It With Baseball Bat
0:52

Ball Hits Man in Head a Second After He Strikes It With Baseball Bat
You Need This 'Cheesy Chowder' In Your Life

You Need This 'Cheesy Chowder' In Your Life
This is the most epic burger in Melbourne
0:57

This is the most epic burger in Melbourne
'It's-a Me, Stromboli!'
3:56

'It's-a Me, Stromboli!'
When You're Short On Time, 'Make Ahead Burritos'
2:28

When You're Short On Time, 'Make Ahead Burritos'
How do the pros make traditional Italian Cheese?
1:07

How do the pros make traditional Italian Cheese?
Do You Really Need To Refrigerate That?
1:37

Do You Really Need To Refrigerate That?
My Food Story: Ree Drummond’s Pimento Cheese
1:25

My Food Story: Ree Drummond’s Pimento Cheese
0204_cooking_salmon
2:28

Hot to cook Ben Varela's cripsy skin Atlantic salmon and zucchini noodle salad
 

It’s the latest food trend lighting up your Insta feed. Literally.

Aussie pasta joint Salt Meats Cheese does flaming cheese wheels every Wednesday night and we filmed the process.

Flaming cheese wheel

So lit. The chef pours brandy over your delicious cheese wheel and stirs up one of the yummiest meals in Sydney. Photo: Salt Meats Cheese

Think a massive wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano scooped out to resemble a bowl, your personal chef then pours brandy inside and sets it alight resulting in a boozy, cheesy sauce which is tossed with fresh pasta and served right in front of you.

Truffle fan? You can have the same deal but with truffle pecorino and it’s just $30 per person.

Pasta out of a cheese wheel

It's cheese-wheel night every Wednesday at Salt Meats Cheese. Photo: Be

pasta cheese wheel

The end result is delightfully creamy with the perfect hint of brandy. Photo: Be

If flaming wheels of cheese ain't your thang, then SMC has all-you-can-eat pizza night every Monday.

You can expect traditional favourites like margherita with big sploshes of buffalo mozzarella. Moore cheese. Yum.

All-you-can-eat pizza

We think all-you-can-eat pizza for $20 when you buy a drink is a pretty sweet deal. Photo: Salt Meats Cheese

Mac and Cheese waffles are your new favourite food hybrid
We found the cheesiest burger joint in Australia

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top