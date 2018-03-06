Maccas brings back Creme Egg McFlurry

Attention all those who love everything gooey, chocolatey, ice creamy and sweet! McDonald's is bringing back the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry in time for Easter.
In possibly the best news we've heard today, Maccas says the popular version of its famous desserts will be back in Aussie restaurants.
Successfully launched last year, the delicious combination of Creme Eggs, caramel and vanilla soft serve will even be cheaper this time around - going for $4.55, which down 25c less.
But who cares how much it costs really because... YUM!
However be warned, each serve contains a whopping 383 calories and 56g of sugar - double the World Health organisations recommended daily intake.
That's what the gym is for right?
With Easter creeping ever closer, people have been sharing their excitement at getting their hands on gooey goodness.
