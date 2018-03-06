News

Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

Maccas brings back Creme Egg McFlurry

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Attention all those who love everything gooey, chocolatey, ice creamy and sweet! McDonald's is bringing back the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry in time for Easter.

In possibly the best news we've heard today, Maccas says the popular version of its famous desserts will be back in Aussie restaurants.

Successfully launched last year, the delicious combination of Creme Eggs, caramel and vanilla soft serve will even be cheaper this time around - going for $4.55, which down 25c less.

But who cares how much it costs really because... YUM!

creme egg mcflurry

The Creme Egg McFlurry is back people. Photo: McDonald's

However be warned, each serve contains a whopping 383 calories and 56g of sugar - double the World Health organisations recommended daily intake.

That's what the gym is for right?

mcflurry

Chocolate, caramel and vanilla goodness. Photo: Pinterest

With Easter creeping ever closer, people have been sharing their excitement at getting their hands on gooey goodness.








Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

