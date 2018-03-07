Say goodbye to stale bread for good

There is nothing worse than being left with half a loaf of stale bread because you completely forgot you even had it.

And other than turning into breadcrumbs to coat some chicken or add to some homemade rissoles, there really wasn't much you can do other than toss it.

But not anymore.

No, now there is a solution to solve your stale bread problems and all it takes is a little bit of water.

According to the Good Housekeeping Institute, running a loaf of stale bread under a tap for a few seconds, or dunking it completely can save it in minutes.

Head tutor at the GHI Cookery School Cher Loh explained that the process 'rehydrates the bread'.

Once damp pop the loaf in the oven at 200C (180C fan-forced) for a few minutes and voilà - good as new.

It's important to note that this only works on a loaf once, and only on an unsliced loaf, not your supermarket sliced type.

Obviously if it's mouldy though time to throw it out. Sorry.

