Mandarin peeling hack goes viral

Getting your dose of Vitamin C without spraying everything around you with sticky juice will be a breeze after one blogger revealed there’s a simple peeling hack for mandarins.

With mandarin season about to kick off next month, blogger Sara Khong has shared her easy way of peeling citrus.

Perfect for those that want to keep their manicure fresh and avoid digging their fingernails into tough skin, the hack is ridiculously simple and is taking the internet by storm.

“I have a problem with this citrus fruit,” the blogger wrote on her post, which has since gone viral.

“I don’t like peeling it with my manicured nails. So I discovered a super easy way to peel mandarin oranges without using my fingers.”

The mess-free hack is so easy, we can’t believe we haven’t thought of it before – and all you need is a knife and a cutting board.

Simply slice the top and bottom off your piece of fruit.

Then cut down the length of the mandarin and gently open in opposite directions, and voila, it should magically open up for easy eating.

