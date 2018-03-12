News

Mandarin peeling hack goes viral

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Getting your dose of Vitamin C without spraying everything around you with sticky juice will be a breeze after one blogger revealed there’s a simple peeling hack for mandarins.

With mandarin season about to kick off next month, blogger Sara Khong has shared her easy way of peeling citrus.

Perfect for those that want to keep their manicure fresh and avoid digging their fingernails into tough skin, the hack is ridiculously simple and is taking the internet by storm.

Orange peeling hack

Love mandarins but hate peeling them? This hack is made for you. Photo: http://newmalaysiankitchen.com

“I have a problem with this citrus fruit,” the blogger wrote on her post, which has since gone viral.

“I don’t like peeling it with my manicured nails. So I discovered a super easy way to peel mandarin oranges without using my fingers.”

The mess-free hack is so easy, we can’t believe we haven’t thought of it before – and all you need is a knife and a cutting board.

Mandarin peeling hack

A few simple slices and your fruit is peeled for you. Photo: http://newmalaysiankitchen.com

Viral peeling hack

This peeling hack will be a godsend for the parents of mandarin-loving kids everywhere. Photo: http://newmalaysiankitchen.com/

Simply slice the top and bottom off your piece of fruit.

Then cut down the length of the mandarin and gently open in opposite directions, and voila, it should magically open up for easy eating.

