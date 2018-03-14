News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

We've been opening Easter eggs all wrong

Danielle Fowler
Yahoo7 Be /

Easter is the perfect excuse for gorging on chocolate eggs morning, noon and night.

Baby Eats Birthday Cake Face First
0:21

Baby Eats Birthday Cake Face First
They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
6:33

They Called Me The Purple People Eater: BORN DIFFERENT
Korean Fire Noodle Challenge Doesn't Defeat This Competitive Eater
7:32

Korean Fire Noodle Challenge Doesn't Defeat This Competitive Eater
Competitive Eater Polishes Entire KFC Family Meal in Under Fifteen Minutes
6:50

Competitive Eater Polishes Entire KFC Family Meal in Under Fifteen Minutes
Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
1:10

Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows
'Peep' Your S'mores For A Tasty Easter Treat
3:18

'Peep' Your S'mores For A Tasty Easter Treat
Drink Your Dessert With Tipsy Bartender's Mint Chocolate Chip Shots

Drink Your Dessert With Tipsy Bartender's Mint Chocolate Chip Shots
How to Upgrade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
1:03

How to Upgrade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
0706_food_choclasagna
1:46

How to make Oreo chocolate lasagna
Baked by Melissa' Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay Reveals Her Secret Ingredient for Jazzing Up Cake Batter
4:16

Baked by Melissa' Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay Reveals Her Secret Ingredient for Jazzing Up Cake Batter
Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List

Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List
Ring In The New Year With Champagne Fondue

Ring In The New Year With Champagne Fondue
 

But for some, cracking open the first of many can prove tricky. After all, we don’t want to risk sending any precious chocolate flying across the room…

But it turns out, we’ve been doing it wrong this whole time.

Easter egg hack

Try this Easter egg hack for minimum mess. Photo: Getty

According to Kiri Kalenko, Head Chocolatier at Hotel Chocolat, there’s an art to the process, and a very specific point to target your egg for maximum impact and minimum mess.

While Kiri has the luxury of having marble slabs where she works to smash eggs on, any hard surface will do.

“Smash it on the side of the egg, as that’s its weakest point," Kiri told Good Housekeeping. "The harder you tap it, the easier it will break.”

And for those wondering how best to make a nest for your incoming hoard of eggs, there’s a secret to that, too.

Easter egg open

Sadly there's no hack to peeling the tiny eggs, just painstaking ripping... Photo: Getty

“Never store chocolate in the fridge," Kiri stresses. “It’s much better served at room temperature as it instantly melts in your mouth, flooding your taste buds with all those rich flavours.”

Source: Giphy

“It’s best to wrap it back up in the foil," she adds. "It will keep its freshness. I wouldn’t store it in the cardboard box without foil. Remember, if the box isn’t ‘food grade’ material it may taint the chocolate.”

Bring. It. On.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top