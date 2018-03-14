We've been opening Easter eggs all wrong

Easter is the perfect excuse for gorging on chocolate eggs morning, noon and night.

But for some, cracking open the first of many can prove tricky. After all, we don’t want to risk sending any precious chocolate flying across the room…

But it turns out, we’ve been doing it wrong this whole time.

According to Kiri Kalenko, Head Chocolatier at Hotel Chocolat, there’s an art to the process, and a very specific point to target your egg for maximum impact and minimum mess.

While Kiri has the luxury of having marble slabs where she works to smash eggs on, any hard surface will do.

“Smash it on the side of the egg, as that’s its weakest point," Kiri told Good Housekeeping. "The harder you tap it, the easier it will break.”

And for those wondering how best to make a nest for your incoming hoard of eggs, there’s a secret to that, too.

“Never store chocolate in the fridge," Kiri stresses. “It’s much better served at room temperature as it instantly melts in your mouth, flooding your taste buds with all those rich flavours.”

“It’s best to wrap it back up in the foil," she adds. "It will keep its freshness. I wouldn’t store it in the cardboard box without foil. Remember, if the box isn’t ‘food grade’ material it may taint the chocolate.”

Bring. It. On.

