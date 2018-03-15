News

Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Woman destroys fairy floss in under three seconds

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

You’ve never seen anything like this TV presenter gobbling up a stick of fairy floss.

Woman destroys fairy floss in under three seconds

It’s all over in three seconds flat, but the footage is so mesmerising you can’t just watch it once.

It was filmed as part of a TV show in China where presenter An Qi was challenged by male guest Zhao Re, to take part in a fairy floss eating contest.

cotton candy eating

It looks like an innocent competition, but this guy's got no idea who he's up against. Photo: YouTube

Her face at the end is priceless! Photo: YouTube

Starting off innocently enough, the pair look at their clump of sugar, and Re starts chomping at the side.

Qi on the other hand, completely outsmarts him, and taking the floss off the stick, she squishes it into a ball and chucks it down her gob.

fairy floss eating competition

Her's disappears before he even realises what's happening. Photo: YouTube

It’s all over before her competitor has even begun.

If there’s anything that could make the clip more entertaining, it’s Qi’s priceless expression at the end. Watch it above on repeat.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

