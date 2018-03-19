7 foods you should never freeze

If you’re on the meal prep bandwagon, you’ve most likely become very well acquainted with your freezer.

But when it comes to preserving your items at their most nutritious state, not all foods are the same.

Foodie website Delish has pulled together a list of foods that taste better fresh and are best left from the frigid depths of your freezer - and some may surprise you.

Avocados

Avocados just weren’t made for the frigid temperatures of your freezer.

Once thawed, this delicious, creamy fruit will completely lose its texture so best eat them fresh!

Milk

Milk is one of the staples that often expire before you’ve had time to make it through a full carton.

While you can technically freeze milk, it’s advised you don’t drink it afterwards, but rather use it as an ingredient for cooking.

The best way to thaw milk is by putting it in the fridge and letting it thaw over 24 hours.

Food that’s already been defrosted (especially meat)

If something has been thawed on the counter, don’t re-freeze it.

As food thaws, bacteria grows - and by freezing the food a second time, you’re essentially locking in that dangerous bacteria.

One way to avoid wasting food is to cook the thawed meat into a meal then re-freeze it.

Cooked pasta

According to experts, when you pop cooked pasta in the freezer you’re compromising texture and flavour.

And nobody wants bloated, soggy and indiscernible pasta…

Soft Cheese

While you may have some luck with harder cheeses, soft cheeses can’t be frozen, as they’ll separate and change texture.

Luckily, they're so tasty we're sure you won't have too much trouble gobbling down all your cheese on the spot.

Fried food

Having a party and over-prepped the finger foods? Fried food isn’t freezer-friendly.

Due to the moisture in the freezing process, fried foods will quickly turn into mush as it thaws.

Cucumbers

While most veggies are fine the freezer, cucumbers are not.

Due to their high water content, they will lose texture and flavour while they thaw. The same can happen with mixed greens and salad leaves.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram