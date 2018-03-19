News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time
Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

7 foods you should never freeze

Krista Thurrott
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’re on the meal prep bandwagon, you’ve most likely become very well acquainted with your freezer.

Driver Transports Wide Load of Lumber With Small Sedan
0:53

Driver Transports Wide Load of Lumber With Small Sedan
Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
5:13

Taylor Swift Confirms Camila Cabello & Charli XCX as 'Reputation' Tour Opening Acts -JS
Snake found lurking in fridge
0:12

Snake found lurking in fridge
I Share My Boyfriend With His Husband | EXTREME LOVE
2:56

I Share My Boyfriend With His Husband
Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
0:23

Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
3:10

Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
Ant and Dec announce Open Audition for Britain's Got Talent 2013
0:30

Ant and Dec announce Open Audition for Britain's Got Talent 2013
Why Jesinta Campbell didn't hug husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin
1:18

Why Jesinta Campbell didn't hug husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin
Kardashians & Blac Chyna Revenge Porn War & Rob is Facing MAJOR Prison Time?
6:28

Kardashians & Blac Chyna Revenge Porn War & Rob is Facing MAJOR Prison Time?
Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
2:08

Zendaya Reveals DOWNFALL Of Being A Former Disney Channel Star
Curious Bear Climbs Through Truck Window
0:46

Curious Bear Climbs Through Truck Window
Kid Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant
1:15

Kid Leaves Hospital After Heart Transplant
 

But when it comes to preserving your items at their most nutritious state, not all foods are the same.

Foodie website Delish has pulled together a list of foods that taste better fresh and are best left from the frigid depths of your freezer - and some may surprise you.

Avocados

Avocados just weren’t made for the frigid temperatures of your freezer.

Once thawed, this delicious, creamy fruit will completely lose its texture so best eat them fresh!

Don't try and pop your avos in the freezer. Photo: Getty

Milk

Milk is one of the staples that often expire before you’ve had time to make it through a full carton.

While you can technically freeze milk, it’s advised you don’t drink it afterwards, but rather use it as an ingredient for cooking.

The best way to thaw milk is by putting it in the fridge and letting it thaw over 24 hours.

Food that’s already been defrosted (especially meat)

If something has been thawed on the counter, don’t re-freeze it.

As food thaws, bacteria grows - and by freezing the food a second time, you’re essentially locking in that dangerous bacteria.

One way to avoid wasting food is to cook the thawed meat into a meal then re-freeze it.

If you've already thawed your steak, don't refreeze before cooking it! Photo: Getty

Cooked pasta

According to experts, when you pop cooked pasta in the freezer you’re compromising texture and flavour.

And nobody wants bloated, soggy and indiscernible pasta…


Soft Cheese

While you may have some luck with harder cheeses, soft cheeses can’t be frozen, as they’ll separate and change texture.

Luckily, they're so tasty we're sure you won't have too much trouble gobbling down all your cheese on the spot.

Hard cheeses are more freezer-friendly than soft ones. Photo: Getty

Fried food

Having a party and over-prepped the finger foods? Fried food isn’t freezer-friendly.

Due to the moisture in the freezing process, fried foods will quickly turn into mush as it thaws.


Cucumbers

While most veggies are fine the freezer, cucumbers are not.

Due to their high water content, they will lose texture and flavour while they thaw. The same can happen with mixed greens and salad leaves.

Cucumbers will turn to mush in the freezer. Photo: Getty


Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top