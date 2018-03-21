Insect ice-cream is here to creep you out

There's nothing like finding a bug in your food to turn you off your meal. That is, unless the bugs are the actual meal.

Hold onto your seats people, because times are a changin'.

Let me introduce you to the dish where the bugs are a sought-after garnish rather than a horror find #notkidding.

Insect ice cream, AKA the ‘dessert of the future’, is the latest food trend making waves across Australia.

I bet you’re thinking why the hell are people consuming bugs voluntarily? Well, according to our friends at The Economist, it’s something that the majority of us will eventually be doing just to feel full and get our daily protein hit.

The publication predicts that by the end of the century, traditional farming practices won’t be able to meet the world’s demand for food; leaving people with no choice but to eat bugs.

Some brave folks have already jumped on the bandwagon, with over two-million people consuming bugs as a part of their daily diet.

To raise awareness, the publication has set up gelato carts across Australia giving us a taste of the food we’ll eventually be eating.

There’s three flavors; mixed berry with ants, smooth chocolate with grasshopper chunks, and fresh raspberry with meal worms (PS they look like maggots).

When we heard about this crazy food mash up, when knew we had to suss it out.

Watch the video above to see what we thought of the creepy crawlers invading our dessert.

