Jam or cream first? The Queen settles age-old scone debate

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The age-old debate scone has been ignited once more after it was revealed whether or not the Queen puts jam or cream on hers first.

The answer seems simple – you spread the jam on the beautiful cake first before slathering it with cream.

However, after doing a quick poll around our office, it seems some people aren’t of that opinion at all.

Queen Elizabeth eating scones

The Queen is a keen scone-eater. Photo: Getty Images

While we’re all about that jam then cream life, others put on a layer of cream before dolloping the jam on in the middle.

So, who better to settle the debate other than the Queen of England herself?

The Queen, who is known for being a big fan of the humble scone, is from the country known to have created high tea and indulges in the delights on the daily.

While the 91-year-old herself didn’t actually address the issue, her former chef, Darren McGrady, who served her Majesty for over 10 years, revealed exactly how she likes to eat her scones.

scones and tea

Do you put jam or cream on your scone first? Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth scones

The Queen has a specific way of eating her scones. Photo: Getty Images

"The Queen always had home-made Balmoral jam first with clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties," he wrote on Twitter.

McGrady decided to reveal the detail about the Queen after people in Cornwall took over Twitter complaining about a post Lanhydrock NationTrust put on their Facebook account.

They were advertising a Mother’s Day afternoon tea event with a picture of a scone with cream on and then jam.

